July 24, 2026 12:34 AM हिंदी

‘Avoid Jantar Mantar protests’: University of Delhi to students

New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard as CJP supporters gather to stage a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities, at Parliament Street in New Delhi on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) The University of Delhi (DU) has issued a strong advisory to its students and faculty, urging them to avoid demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, citing potential legal and safety concerns.

The message, shared as an official post on X, comes amid heightened tensions and reports of misinformation circulating on social media. In the statement, the university emphasised that student safety remains its top priority.

“Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us,” the advisory began, specifically warning against participation in any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. It noted that such activities are strictly regulated under the directives of the Supreme Court of India.

The university cautioned that engaging in such events “may invite legal action” and could expose participants to serious personal safety risks. It further highlighted the potential long‑term consequences, stating that these activities “can significantly impact their academic progress and professional opportunities.”

Students were explicitly urged to stay away from the location. “Accordingly, all students are urged to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law,” the post read.

The advisory also drew attention to the spread of fake news. “Furthermore, you are advised to exercise caution as a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation,” it added.

This aligns with recent alerts from Delhi Police regarding coordinated misinformation campaigns, including over 400 identified Pakistani social media handles actively exploiting current events.

The University of Delhi’s communication indicates growing institutional concern over student involvement in regulated protest zones during sensitive times. Jantar Mantar, a traditional site for demonstrations in the capital, has seen increased activity recently, prompting authorities and educational bodies to issue safety advisories.

--IANS

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