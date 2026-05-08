Sonam Kapoor’s MIL shares unseen pic of Sonam, Anand Ahuja’s teamwork while putting babies to sleep

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are celebrating another year of togetherness on the 8th of May.

On account of the special occasion, Anand’s mother and Sonam Kapoor's mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja, shared a series of unseen family pictures from their journey together.

Among the adorable pictures was a click of the mommy Sonam and daddy Anand trying their best to put both their tiny tots to sleep.

In the candid picture, Sonam is seen holding her new born baby boy in her arms while Anand is seen lying beside little Vayu.

Priya Ahuja accompanied the post with an emotional note celebrating the couple’s anniversary.

“Two beautiful souls, one forever kind of love. Still in love, still shining together as it should be!! Happy Anniversary my dearest sweetest Anand & Sonam. Wishing you endless love & togetherness my bachaas,” she wrote.

She added, “You both have turned love into a lifetime promise so gracefully and so beautifully. It fills our hearts with pride and immense happiness to see your beautiful journey of love, laughter and togetherness. May you always be blessed with the same warmth and grace & understanding. May your bond keep getting stronger and your smiles brighter and your love deeper with each passing day. Lots & lots of love and blessings beta.”

For the uninitiated, Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in Mumbai after a few years of dating. The couple welcomed their son, Vayu, in 2022 and their second baby boy in April, this year.

Sonam and Anand's wedding had went on to become one of the most cherished moments of Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and many other bigwigs dancing their hearts out on the Sangeet night.

–IANS

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