Sonakshi Sinha on Jharkhand student protest: ‘It’s disheartening to see students go through this’

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha has expressed her concern over the ongoing student protest in Jharkhand.

She called the situation “disheartening” and questioned when such struggles faced by students will come to an end. Taking to her Instagram stories, Sonakshi shared her thoughts on the matter and highlighted the difficulties students are experiencing. She reshared a video by a user explaining the reason behind the student protest and wrote, “It’s so disheartening to see students of our country go through this… when will it stop???”

The clip featured a user explaining that the protests were a result of students’ frustration. Many students also expressed their disappointment over repeated paper leaks.

Thousands of students have been holding large-scale protests in Ranchi, Jharkhand, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into alleged irregularities, corruption, and paper leaks linked to the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and JSSC-CGL examinations. The protest movement gained momentum, with students staging sit-ins at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and receiving support from various activist groups.

For the unversed, last month, a copy of an OMR answer sheet allegedly belonging to a successful candidate in a government recruitment exam went viral in Jharkhand. The post surfaced shortly after the preliminary results of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exam were announced and claimed that the candidate had cleared the round despite attempting only 48 out of 100 questions in the first paper.

Following this, allegations of paper leaks and irregularities in government recruitment exams intensified, leading to large-scale protests by students in Ranchi.

Sonakshi Sinha had earlier expressed her support for students amid the alleged use of violence during a march to Jantar Mantar as part of the CJP protest. The ‘Akira’ actress had written, “20th July…bohot logon ki haddiyaan tooti aur ek Poore Desh ka dil toota. Yaad rakhna.”

--IANS

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