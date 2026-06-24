Sonakshi Sinha goes on dinner date with ‘Vasooli Bhai’

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha recently shared a light-hearted moment as she joked about going on a dinner outing with Vasooli Bhai.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Akira’ actress posted a funny clip where she is heard saying, “Going for my anniversary dinner date with Vasooli bhai.”

Just then, she panned the camera towards her husband Zaheer Iqbal, who started mimicking Mukesh Tiwari’s iconic character Vasooli Bhai from the ‘Golmaal’ series. Sonakshi then told Zaheer, “Can you fix your hair, please? Can’t go with Vasooli Bhai. Okay, okay.” The actor, dressed in an all-white outfit, then began fixing his hair. Sharing this funny reel, the ‘Dabangg’ actress wrote in the caption, “Bringing in anniversary with Vasooli bhaaaiiii.”

For the unversed, Vasooli Bhai is a popular fictional comedic antagonist from the Golmaal film franchise. Played by actor Mukesh Tiwari, the character is known as a quirky and lovable local gangster who is repeatedly outwitted by the protagonists. He is widely remembered for his humorous catchphrases and his ongoing attempts to collect “hafta” (protection money).

Speaking of Sonakshi and Zaheer, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on June 23 in Phuket.

The actress shared romantic pictures from the celebration on her Instagram stories. One candid shot featured the couple enjoying dinner in a romantic setting.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23, 2024, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai after dating for eight years. The two chose to exchange vows in a private registered wedding ceremony held at the actress’ Mumbai home, surrounded by their nearest and dearest. The celebrations later continued with a star-studded reception attended by several well-known personalities from the entertainment industry.

Before their marriage in 2024, Sonakshi and Zaheer had been in a relationship for seven years. Despite being in the public eye, the couple successfully kept their romance largely private, away from media attention and public scrutiny.

--IANS

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