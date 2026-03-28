Somy Ali says Sanjay Dutt taught her to respect film crew & spot boy with same dignity & respect

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actress Somy Ali has credited Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt for teaching her one of the most important life lessons during her early days in Bollywood, which was to treat everyone on the movie set with equal respect, irrespective of hierarchy.

Sharing a nostalgic post on social media, Somy wrote, ‘Sanju taught me to treat the film crew with respect and the boy who brings us tea with the exact same dignity. It is through Sanju that I learned how hierarchy is simply not his thing and it shouldn’t be for anyone else as well.’

Reflecting on her first shoot experience with Sanjay Dutt, she added, ‘Given my first shoot ever in Bollywood was with Sanju, I deem myself to be extremely fortunate. Be kind. Don’t envy people, uplift them by demonstrating kindness. I have never seen an actor of that kind of clout treating the director and the boy who brings us tea with a carbon copy of dignity as he did the entire crew. Now that’s a real hero.’

She further emphasised the importance of empathy, stating, ‘It is important to be kind primarily because you never know the hidden battles, grief, or exhaustion others are carrying behind their face.’

Alongside the beautifully written note, Somy also shared an AI-generated video in which she is seen hugging Sanjay Dutt, both in their younger version.

For the uninitiated, Somy Ali worked with Sanjay Dutt in the 1990s film ‘Andolan’.

During her brief stint in Bollywood, she appeared in films such as ‘Anth’, ‘Krishna Avtaar’ and ‘Teesra Kaun’, sharing screen space with several leading actors of that era.

At the peak of her career, Somy chose to step away from the film industry and moved to the United States. She has now dedicated her life to social work and activism.

–IANS

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