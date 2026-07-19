Sohail Khan says he and ex-wife Seema Sajdeh are caring for each other in ‘Alliance’: It's so lovely

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sohail Khan, who can be seen in the streaming reality show ‘Alliance’, has shared how the show has helped him reconnect with his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh.

In the latest episode of the show, the actor said that he would sense things getting better between him and Seema.

He said, “Humari yahan baat chit ho rahi hai (We are having a conversation here) I am caring about her, she is caring about me and it's so lovely”.

Earlier on the show, Sohail Khan had opened up to Nikhil Chinapa about a difficult phase in his life, as he said, "At the time kaam waam thik thak nahi chal raha tha, I was in a different mindspace at that time. As I said that time changed and because of a certain behaviour I lost out on someone I really loved”.

Elsewhere in the latest episode of the show, things took an intense turn as the show host Kunal Kemmu came down heavily on Kushal Tandon after the latter’s physical altercation on the show. The chaos erupted after Vanshaj Singh read out a provocative letter mocking Kushal Tandon's gameplay and calling him a "manchild”.

The taunt struck a nerve, leading to a heated face-off between the two as Kushal charged towards Vanshaj. As tensions escalated, Vanshaj fired back, "Sun bey Kushal, muh faad dunga”, and in the commotion, Kushal accidentally pushed Nikhil Chinapa, leaving the house stunned. A visibly disturbed Sohail Khan chose to walk away from the situation, admitting, "This is not what I have signed up for yaar… merko abhi ghabrahat ho rahi hai”. while Seema Sajdeh and Mini Mathur expressed their disappointment over the aggression.

Stepping in to bring the situation under control, Kunal Kemmu firmly reminded Kushal that provocation could never justify physical intimidation.

Kunal said, "Wo kuch bhi bolega toh aap chaku maar doge? Jo charge aapne kiya hai na, ye allowed nahi hai, acceptable nahi hai kisi ke liye bhi nahi, aapke liye bhi nahi hona chaahiye (If he says anything, will you stab him? The charge you made, it's not allowed, not acceptable for anyone, it shouldn't be for you either)”.

As the intensity of the moment began to settle, Seema Sajdeh stepped in as a voice of reason, helping Kushal reflect on his actions rather than react to the criticism around him. Encouraging him to take control of his own narrative, she reminded him, "You're driving your own narrative outside”.

Taking accountability for his actions, Kushal later apologised to Nikhil Chinapa for pushing him during the altercation. He then approached Vanshaj Singh to clear the air, admitting that the situation could have gone much worse and expressing his desire to end their differences. Sharing that he had no personal grudge against Vanshaj and would look at him as a younger brother, Kushal hugged him, marking a heartfelt moment of reconciliation after one of the biggest clashes in the show.

The show streams on Prime Video.

--IANS

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