August 31, 2026 6:40 PM हिंदी

Soha Ali Khan shares the recipe of her protein matcha pre-workout drink

Soha Ali Khan shares the recipe of her protein matcha pre-workout drink

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan shared the recipe for her quick protein matcha pre-workout drink with her Instagram family on Monday.

Soha, who is known to be a fitness enthusiast and frequently drops motivating workout videos on her handle, shared that she was making an effort to add more protein to her diet when she came across this recipe.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actress wrote on her Instagram, "If you’re vegetarian, getting enough protein can take a little more planning, so these recipes may help you! (sic)."

She informed that the drink contains caffeine, L-theanine, and catechins/polyphenols."

Soha further went on to share the recipe for the protein matcha, which takes only 2 minutes to prepare.

This drink requires: 1 tsp matcha

1 scoop protein powder

Cold water

A little almond/coconut milk

Ice chips

Vanilla essence + stevia, if you like it sweeter

To make this, one needs to first slowly whisk the matcha with a little cold water until it turns smooth, and then add the protein, along with some more water. After frothing, add the remaining water, milk, and ice to the drink. After giving it one last froth, the drink is finally prepared.

Soha confessed that she was pleasantly surprised, as she has never been a fan of matcha. But with the chocolate protein powder, vanilla and stevia, she ended up liking the taste of this protein matcha.

"Maybe matcha and I can be friends after all", she added.

Soha also shared a small disclaimer saying, "One small caution: matcha contains caffeine, so be mindful of your total caffeine intake, especially if you’re caffeine-sensitive or having it later in the day. And if you’re pregnant/breastfeeding or have a medical condition or take regular medication, check with your doctor about your caffeine intake."

Soha concluded the post, clarifying that it is just a fun drink and not health advice.

--IANS

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