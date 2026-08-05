August 05, 2026 1:29 PM हिंदी

Soha Ali Khan shares her weekly favourites as she reveals her post-dinner wellness ritual

Soha Ali Khan shares her weekly favourites as she reveals her post-dinner wellness ritual

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan gave a glimpse into the little things she enjoyed this week.

The ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress shared a list of her current favourites, including her comforting post-dinner wellness ritual, a book she has been reading, and a fitness achievement she is proud of. Talking about her evening routine, Soha revealed that she has been enjoying a homemade digestive tea after dinner. She shared the recipe for the soothing drink, which includes ingredients like cinnamon, ginger, basil, and fennel. The actress mentioned that the tea has become a part of her evening ritual and helps her feel comfortable after a heavy meal.

Apart from her wellness routine, Soha also spoke about her love for reading. She revealed that she has been revisiting the works of author Keigo Higashino and is currently reading Malice. She also mentioned reading ‘The Beauty Myth’ by Naomi Wolf alongside her fiction pick. Soha further shared a fitness milestone that made her proud — achieving a pull-up. Calling it her “functional strength milestone,” she expressed happiness over being able to lift her own body weight.

Sharing her video, Soha wrote, “Three things I’m loving this week…1. This digestive tea I’ve started having after dinner. It’s become my little evening ritual. It has cinnamon, ginger, basil and fennel and I find it really comforting after a meal. If you want the recipe and why I make it, its all below. 2. The book Malice by Keigo Higashino. Ever since he passed away, I’ve found myself going back to his books—just when you think you have it all figured out he just changes the game I like reading a non-fiction book alongside a fiction book and this week I'm reading The Beauty Myth by Naomi Wolf (the pressure to look good for women is real).”

The post further read, “And finally… my workout move of the week! I can do a pull-up I know it doesn’t sound like much, but being able to pull my own body weight has been my functional strength milestone. That's my week How was yours? Digestive tea (1 cup) I have it post a heavy meal to support digestion and reduce bloating. Note: it's not for everyone—especially if you’re pregnant, on blood thinners, have reflux, or take diabetes medication. When in doubt, check with your doctor.”

Work-wise, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the horror thriller “Chhorii 2,” which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in April 2025.

--IANS

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