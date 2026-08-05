Ram Pothineni's #Rapo23 unit begins Pondicherry schedule

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) The unit of #Rapo23, which will mark the directoral debut of Telugu star Ram Pothineni, has begun its Pondicherry schedule, sources close to the unit have now disclosed.

Sources say that the actor's ambitious project, tentatively being referred to as #RAPO23, was progressing at a brisk pace with its latest schedule currently underway in Pondicherry.

For the unaware, the film is being produced by Krishna Pothineni under the Rapo Cinematics banner on a lavish scale.

Sources have disclosed that the team is presently filming an extensive 15-day schedule in the scenic locations of Pondicherry. During this crucial leg of shooting, sources say the unit plans to shoot a visually appealing song choreographed by popular dance master Brinda.

The unit will also look to shoot several high-voltage action episodes designed by well-known stunt choreographer Vikram Mor, whose impressive filmography includes blockbusters like 'KGF: Chapter 1', 'Kantara', and 'Karuppu'3, during this schedule.

The sources point out that Ram Pothineni is balancing his responsibilities as both the film's lead actor and director.

Conceived by Ram himself, #RAPO23 is touted to be a unique psychological action thriller set in a gripping neo-noir world. The film, which was formally announced on the occasion of the actor's birthday, will have Ram Pothineni playing a character called Veera in it.

In fact, the poster released by the makers on the occasion of the actor's birthday triggered great excitement among fans.

The makers also unveiled a striking birthday special poster that introduced Ram Pothineni’s character as Veera on the occasion.

The poster radiated a dark, intense, and gritty tone featuring Ram from behind, clad in a leather jacket. His sharp, V-cut hairstyle amplified the raw attitude of the character.

Dominating the backdrop was a bold red “V”, symbolizing both Veera and a sense of rebellion, danger, and dominance. The faint outlines of towering skyscrapers on either side evoked a cold, crime-infested cityscape.

Adding to the mystery, the tagline “The Story of a Lone Wolf” hinted at a protagonist driven by solitude, instinct, and a complex psychological landscape.

National-Award winning cinematographer Thirunavukarasu (Thirru) is the cameraman for this film. Along with Vikram Mor, renowned stunt choreographer Peter Hein is designing its action sequences, while AS Prakash is creating impressive sets that will enhance the film's scale and visual appeal.

-- IANS

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