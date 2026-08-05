Gujarat: Nearly 20,000 pet dogs registered in Ahmedabad; Labradors emerge as 'most popular' breed

Ahmedabad, Aug 5 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has registered 19,756 pet dogs and 189 pet cats under its ongoing mandatory pet registration programme, with the latest figures highlighting the growing compliance with the civic body's registration drive.

According to official details issued by AMC's Cattle Nuisance Control Department (CNCD), 17,380 pet owners have registered 19,756 pet dogs across the city, while 149 pet owners have registered 189 pet cats.

The civic body said the current registration window for pet dogs and pet cats is open until September 30, 2026.

Registration for pet dogs, which began last year, carries a fee of Rs 2,000, while pet cat registration, which commenced this year, is charged at Rs 200.

The latest figures show Labrador Retrievers remain the most commonly registered breed, accounting for 3,939 registrations.

They are followed by German Shepherds (Alsatians) with 1,527 registrations, Shih Tzus with 1,497, Golden Retrievers with 1,416, Pomeranians with 1,138, Beagles with 571, Siberian Huskies with 476, Pugs with 400 and Rottweilers with 356.

Another 831 registrations fall under the "Other" breed category. For pet cats, AMC recorded 72 registrations for native cats and 117 under the "Other" breed category.

Zone-wise, the western parts of Ahmedabad account for the largest share of pet registrations.

The West Zone has registered 4,996 pet dogs owned by 4,380 owners, followed by the North-West Zone with 4,101 dogs registered by 3,573 owners.

The South-West Zone has recorded 2,640 registered dogs, while the East, South, North and Central zones have registered 2,855, 2,372, 2,003 and 779 dogs respectively.

For pet cats, the North-West Zone has reported the highest number with 44 registered cats, followed by the West Zone with 43, South-West with 38, East with 17, Central and North with 18 and 19 respectively, and South with 10.

"Registration of pet dogs and pet cats is mandatory under the directions of the Supreme Court of India, the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Dogs Rules, 2023, and the National Action Plan for Dog Mediated Rabies Elimination from India, 2030 (NAPRE), as part of efforts towards a rabies-free Ahmedabad," the civic body said.

Pet owners are required to complete the registration online through the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation website by paying the prescribed fee, submitting details and uploading the required documents.

"The required documents include proof of identity, either an Aadhaar card or voter identity card, a property tax bill or electricity bill, photographs of the owner, the pet and the place where the animal is kept, the pet's vaccination card issued by a registered veterinary doctor, and a rent agreement where applicable," officials said.

The corporation said it has undertaken a series of public awareness initiatives to encourage registration.

These include newspaper notices, advertisements on Smart City and Riverfront LED screens, campaigns on social media platforms, awareness material and QR codes at veterinary clinics and pet shops, radio advertisements, door-to-door outreach by CNCD teams, visits to public places, schools, colleges and community events, as well as online webinars on responsible pet ownership and pet parenting.

AMC has estimated that around 33,600 pet dogs and 5,000 pet cats are expected to be registered under the current registration drive, which will remain open until September 30, 2026.

--IANS

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