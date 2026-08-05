August 05, 2026 1:28 PM हिंदी

Imran Khan sarcastically reacts to the lack of attention to Jharkhand student protests, says, 'Let's all ignore them'

Imran Khan takes a sarcastic dig at less attention towards Jharkhand student protests, says 'Let's all ignore them'

Mumbai, August 5 (IANS) Actor Imran Khan has once again voiced his support for students protesting against alleged irregularities in examinations.

This time around, the actor has reacted strongly to the ongoing agitation in Jharkhand.

Taking to his social media account, Imran shared a sarcastic yet firm message via a black screen, that read, "Students protesting in Jharkhand. Let's all ignore them, what could possibly go wrong."

The actor's remark appears to be a sarcastic criticism of the lack of attention being paid to the students' concerns.

This is not the first time Imran has publicly backed student movements. Earlier, the actor had joined the Mumbai protest held in solidarity with students demanding fair and transparent education and examination systems.

The Mumbai protest was an extension of the Jantar Mantar protests in Delhi, where students and activists had sought accountability over alleged NEET examination irregularities and also demanded the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Pradhan later stepped down from the post.

Talking about the Jharkhand protests, thousands of aspirants have been protesting in Ranchi, demanding a detailed Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into alleged irregularities, corruption and paper leaks linked to the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and JSSC-CGL examinations.

Earlier on Tuesday, actress Sonakshi Sinha had also expressed concern over the situation. Sharing a video explaining the reason behind the protests on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "It's so disheartening to see students of our country go through this… when will it stop???"

–IANS

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