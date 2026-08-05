Karthik Subbaraj on 'Dorothy': Wanted to explore caste, masculinity, compassion through deeply human characters

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) The title of Karthik Subbaraj’s next has been christened “Dorothy” and was announced ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The filmmaker said that through this story, he wanted to explore identity, caste, masculinity, and compassion, not through spectacle, but through deeply human characters.

The film is set to release in theatres across India on September 25.

Karthik Subbaraj, writer-director, said in a statement, "Dorothy is a film I've carried with me for a long time. It comes from a world I know intimately, one where friendship becomes a refuge, where love survives in silence, and where tenderness exists even in the harshest of places.”

“Through this story, I wanted to explore identity, caste, masculinity, and compassion, not through spectacle, but through deeply human characters. While it's rooted in the culture and landscape of Tamil Nadu, I believe its emotions are universal. We're proud that its journey begins on a global stage like TIFF."

Subbaraj's landmark 10th feature, Dorothy, is set to have its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival in the Centrepiece section.

The Tamil-language feature, with an original score by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja in his milestone 1,540th film, is backed by Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment and joins TIFF's acclaimed international program, formerly known as Contemporary World Cinema.

Inspired by the vibrant yet fading tradition of Indian highway truck art, the poster reflects the spirit of the road and subtly foreshadows the journey that lies at the heart of Dorothy.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain in association with Dhammam Films, Dorothy stars Sananth, Rishikanth and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles.

Guneet Monga Kapoor & Achin Jain, Producers, Sikhya Entertainment, the Academy Award-winning team behind The Elephant Whisperers, said, "Dorothy reminds us that empathy is one of the most powerful forces we have. What makes Karthik Subbaraj's storytelling so distinctive is that it finds grace and humanity in places where you least expect it. That's what makes Dorothy so special.”

“It has the depth of a festival film with the heart and accessibility of commercial cinema. We hope its world premiere at TIFF is the beginning of a journey that connects with audiences across cultures and borders."

Jyoti Deshpande, President, Jio Studios, said: "The most powerful stories are rooted in authenticity yet speak to audiences everywhere. In a world increasingly shaped by technology, it is human emotion that remains timeless. Dorothy embodies that beautifully.”

“Karthik Subbaraj has crafted a deeply moving film, elevated by Illaiyaraaja’s extraordinary music and unforgettable performances. We’re thrilled that its journey begins at TIFF, where we hope it is celebrated for its artistry, heart and courage”.

--IANS

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