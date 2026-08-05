Rithvikk Dhanjani channels his inner Shah Rukh Khan during vacation with Krystle D’Souza

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actor Rithvikk Dhanjani, on Wednesday, took to social media to give a glimpse of his fun-filled vacation with Krystle D’Souza.

He added his own Shah Rukh Khan-inspired twist to the moments. The actor shared a series of quirky pictures from his getaway, where his playful captions and charming poses caught the attention. Rithvikk channelled his inner Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing his pictures, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actor jokingly described himself as “SRK” in one of his quirky captions.

Rithvikk wrote, “Mumma ke haath ke sindhi curry chawal khane ke baad ki istithi!! Manufactured candid hai yeh sab! Chattano ke beech SRK banta hua paya gaya ek charara launda Chaate ke upar chappal sukhane ka idea thoda caasooal hai!! Kardashian bhes me Kaanta Ben hai yeh ladkiIss photo ka caption khud hi likh lo! #BeCreative.”

In the pictures, the ‘Cartel’ actor is seen enjoying his vacation with friends, including Krystle D’Souza. One of the photos shows Rithvikk striking a Shah Rukh Khan-inspired pose as he relaxes on a beach with his arms stretched out.

Rithvikk Dhanjani has been sharing glimpses from his vacation lately, giving a peek into his fun-filled getaway with friends. The actor’s latest pictures capture candid moments and scenic views.

On the professional front, Rithvikk will be seen participating in the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15,” hosted by Rohit Shetty. The new season, themed “Darr Ka Naya Daur,” promises a thrilling mix of daring stunts, challenging tasks, and unexpected surprises.

Shot in the scenic locations of Cape Town, South Africa, the show will bring together a diverse lineup of popular television personalities and new faces. The contestants include Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rubina Dilaik, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Harsh Gujral, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Ruhanika Dhawan and Shagun Sharma.

“Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15” is scheduled to premiere on August 1 on Colors TV.

--IANS

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