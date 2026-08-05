August 05, 2026 1:27 PM हिंदी

DPL 2026: We stayed positive, executed plans perfectly, says Doseja after West Delhi Lions triumph

DPL 2026: We stayed positive, executed plans perfectly, says Doseja after West Delhi Lions triumph

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) West Delhi Lions stand-in captain Ayush Doseja lauded his team's optimism and execution of plans to perfection after they bounced back from a previous loss to secure a convincing five-wicket victory over South Delhi Superstarz in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"It was a very important win for us. After yesterday's defeat, we wanted to come back with a positive mindset. We planned well, stayed positive, and executed our plans perfectly. As a captain, I am very happy with the way the boys responded," Doseja said.

All-rounder Mayank Gusain produced a match-winning display, taking 3-13 in his four overs before scoring an unbeaten 19 off 10 balls to reach home in a chase of 161. Doseja singled out Gusain's spell as the turning point of the contest.

“Mayank bowled brilliantly. He is a very capable all-rounder, but I think his bowling made the biggest difference in this match. To concede just 13 runs and take three wickets in four overs in a T20 game was outstanding. He completely changed the game for us and deserved to be the Player of the Match," he said.

Reflecting on his own batting contribution during a delicate phase of the run chase, Doseja highlighted the importance of reading the match situation, as he made 44 off 27 balls. "When I came in, the situation was a little tricky because we had lost a couple of wickets.

“My plan was to spend a few balls at the crease, understand the conditions, and then play positively. Once I started seeing the gaps, I looked to dominate the bowlers and finish the chase as early as possible."

With two wins from three matches, West Delhi Lions currently have four points in the DPL 2026 standings. Addressing the tactical adjustments made due to rain, Doseja added, "The rain did affect our planning, and we had to make a few changes to the playing eleven.

“But everyone in the squad was ready whenever the opportunity came. The players adapted well to the situation, and it was great to see everyone contribute to the team's victory."

--IANS

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