Sofia Vergara wishes her ‘favourite’ onscreen husband Ed O'Neill on 80th b’day: I miss you

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) As actor Ed O'Neill turned 80, actress Sofia Vergara, who played his onscreen wife Gloria María Ramrrez Delgado-Pritchett in the popular sitcom “Modern Family”, wished her “favourite husband”.

Sofia took to Instagram, where she shared a picture with Ed, who essayed the role of the wealthy patriarch Jay Francis Pritchett. In the picture, the two are seen hugging each other as they posed for a picture.

“Feliz cumpleaños to my favorite husband! (Happy birthday to my favorite husband!) I miss u Ed O’neil!!!!,” wrote Sofia, whose character is Columbian, passionate, outspoken, and family-oriented.

Talking about Modern Family, the show follows the lives of three diverse but interrelated family set-ups living in suburban Los Angeles.

Modern Family is presented in a mockumentary style, with the characters frequently speaking directly to the camera in confessional interview segments.

The series won a total of 22 Emmy Awards, including five Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. It also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2011.

Meanwhile, O'Neil has earned four Screen Actors Guild Awards as well as nominations for three Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards.

He gained stardom in the late 1980s for playing a working class father, Al Bundy, on the sitcom Married... with Children. He made his debut in films with the crime thriller Cruising.

The actor was then seen in films such as Dutch, Wayne’s World, Little Giants, Prefontaine, The Spanish Prisoner, The Bone Collector, Sun Dogs, The Last Shift, Wreck-It Ralph, Finding Dory, Ralph Breaks the Internet

Talking about Vergara, she has also worked in the Netflix miniseries Griselda. Vergara shot to prominence when co-hosting two television shows for the Spanish-language television network Univision in the late 1990s.

After acting in the English-language film Chasing Papi, she appeared in Four Brothers, and Meet the Browns and Madea Goes to Jail. She also acted in New Year’s Eve, The Three Stooges, Machete Kills, Fading Gigolo, Chef, Hot Pursuit, Happy Feet Two, The Emoji Movie, Despicable Me 4

--IANS

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