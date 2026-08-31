Sofia Vergara reunites with her 'Modern Family' on 6 years of the finale

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) The finale of the beloved American drama, 'Modern Family', took place 6 years ago today. Marking the special occasion, actress Sofia Vergara, who played Gloria on the show, dropped a couple of glimpses of the reunion with the cast on her official handle.

The photo album on Vergara's IG handle had her enjoying a meal with former co-stars Ed O'Neill (Jay Pritchett), Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy), and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell Pritchett). They all further posed for some stylish group photos.

In the caption, Vergara confessed that she missed her 'American family' very much.

"With my American family!!! (Red heart emojis) I cant believe its been 6 yrs since the Modern Family finale!!! (Tierd face emojis) I miss u guys!!! (sic)." she wrote on the photo-sharing app.

This is not the first time that the cast of 'Modern Family' has gotten together. They meet from time to time and are known to share a close bond, even after the show came to an end.

Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, 'Modern Family' aired for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020.

Talking about the cast, the show also saw Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily, and Reid Ewing as Dylan, along with others.

'Modern Family' revolves around three interconnected families living in Los Angeles —the Pritchetts, Dunphys, and Tucker-Pritchetts.

Made in a mockumentary style, the drama explored topics such as parenting, relationships, and an inclusive definition of family.

Produced by Jeffrey Morton, Chris Smirnoff, Sally Young, Becky Mann, and Audra Sielaff, the show also had Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Jeffrey Morton, Paul Corrigan, Dan O'Shannon, Brad Walsh, Danny Zuker,

Bill Wrubel, Jeffrey Richman, Abraham Higginbotham, Stephen Lloyd, Elaine Ko, Chuck Tatham, Vali Chandrasekaran, Jon Pollack, and Jack Burditt on board as executive producers.

--IANS

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