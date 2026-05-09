Sobhita Dhulipala’s comment on trusting instincts and honouring oneself goes viral

Hyderabad, May 9 (IANS) Actress Sobhita Dhulipala's recent comment on trusting one's instincts, honouring oneself and living life with authenticity in response to a heartfelt appreciation post by Dubai-based Telugu influencer Srilata Adepalli has now gone viral.

In her video, Dubai influencer Srilata spoke about powerful women with Telugu roots who are creating their own space across the world. From actress Sobhita Dhulipala to Chanel model Bhavitha Mandava, rapper Raja Kumari and beauty entrepreneur Deepica Mutyala, the post celebrated women who were confidently embracing their identity on a global stage and inspiring others along the way.

But what truly caught everyone’s attention was Sobhita Dhulipala’s beautiful response in the comments section. Instead of a simple thank you, the actress shared a deeply personal note about trusting instincts, honouring oneself and living life with authenticity.

"Lean in to your essence, no matter what. My most meaningful moments have come when I did what my instinct told me to, even when it’s totally illogical or unproductive. And every single time I did something otherwise, only I know how it backfired. Honour yourself. This life is a short sail across the river, cherish the breeze and the current, ” Sobhita Dhulipala had commented.

Her words instantly struck a chord online. Thousands praised the honesty, warmth and calm wisdom in her message, while many called the exchange refreshing in a world filled with surface-level social media interactions.

On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala next has director Pa Ranjith's upcoming gangster drama, 'Vettuvam', waiting for release. The film, which is being produced by Ranjith's production house Neelam Productions, has actor Dinesh playing the lead. Apart from Dinesh, the film will also feature Arya, Kalaiyarasan, Mime Gopi, Guru Somasundaram and Shabeer Kallarakkal in pivotal roles.

The film has also triggered interest because of it being actress Sobhita Dhulipala's first Tamil film after her wedding. 'Vettuvam', which will talk about the sharing of power, has music by G V Prakash.

The film was in the spotlight in July last year after a stuntman died while performing a car stunt for the film. The news left the unit shocked and devastated. Well known Tamil film director Pa Ranjit's production house Neelam Productions, which is producing the film, had then said that the death of the dearly loved stunt man had sent them all into shock and heart break.

--IANS

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