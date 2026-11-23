Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher has reflected on life's disappointments and setbacks as he celebrated 22 years of his play ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’, which is set to return to Mumbai on November 25.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared that the play has, for over two decades, celebrated the experiences people often try to hide, including failure, disappointment, and the challenges of life. Kher said he too has embraced these setbacks, believing that they can become the first steps towards something wonderful.

Sharing his video, the ‘Special 26’ actor wrote on Instagram, “Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai for 22 Years has celebrated the very things we often try to hide: disappointment, failure, and the setbacks of life. I have celebrated them too, because I believe they can be the first steps towards something wonderful.”

“This play is built on that belief. And audiences across the world have embraced it: kuch bhi ho sakta hai. The play returns to St Andrews Auditorium, Bandra, on 25 November. Come celebrate the beautiful, unexpected possibilities of life with us. #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #Play.”

In the video shared by the actor, Kher is seen in different get-ups as he performs on stage, offering glimpses of the play and its journey over the years.

The play will return to St Andrews Auditorium in Bandra on November 25.

Anupam Kher's autobiographical play ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’ (Anything Can Happen) is a solo theatrical production in which the actor shares anecdotes from his life, including his failures, setbacks, and journey in the Hindi film industry.

The play, which has been running for over two decades, is set to return to St Andrews Auditorium in Bandra, Mumbai, on November 25, 2026.

--IANS

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