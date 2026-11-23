New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden believes the renewed discussion surrounding the 2018 Sandpapergate controversy will eventually give way to cricketing matters ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scheduled to begin on January 21, 2027, with the team having several international assignments to negotiate before the India tour.

Hayden reflected on the controversy involving Australia’s ball-tampering scandal and the recent comments from Usman Khawaja, Cameron Bancroft and Pat Cummins. He maintained that Australia’s competitive ambitions and upcoming fixtures would gradually shift the conversation back towards on-field performances.

“Will Australia want to win? That’s my first question. I can, hand on heart, tell you that Australia will not only be competitive, but will also want to win. In the context of cricket, Australia has largely been very fair in the way it has gone about its cricketing culture. Very little has disrupted the nature of the Australian winning culture. It’s a very in-your-face culture. It will confront issues inside the change room collectively. That’s why I’m really disappointed in this 2018 mob that couldn’t do it,” Hayden said on JioStar’s ‘Sandpapergate: The Unsettled Debate’

He also pointed to Cummins’ approach to addressing the renewed scrutiny, suggesting that the Australian captain’s willingness to publicly explain his position was an important aspect of his leadership.

“Largely, the game has already moved on. Pat Cummins, as you can see, is very keen to embrace his leadership style. He came out with an hour-and-a-bit press conference and said, ‘Guys, this is what I’ve got to say. Ask me any question you want. Challenge me? Sure. Then I’m telling you this is my account of it.’ That position is one of strength, and the game has moved on and will move on very quickly. The cricket will speak for itself, and it will speak volumes,” Hayden added.

With Australia facing a packed schedule before travelling to India, Hayden believes there will be plenty of cricket to keep the team occupied. The home assignments against England and New Zealand will precede the much-anticipated five-day contests against India.

“We have the series against England, followed by four Test matches against New Zealand, which will famously be played during the Christmas and New Year window, before the BGT. January 21 is the commencement of the BGT; I think, so things will move very quickly after that. There is plenty of cricket to focus on,” he stated.

--IANS

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