Smriti Khaannaa recalls her special bond with Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat: ‘He treated me like a family’

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Smriti Khaannaa paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat. She remembered the warm bond they shared beyond the world of cinema.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the actress recalled how their friendship gradually turned into a beautiful family-like relationship filled with affection, laughter and cherished memories. Remembering the late actor, Smriti shared, “I first met Pradeep Dada at a party through a common friend, and we connected instantly. Over time, the friendship grew into a beautiful family bond. Pradeep Dada, his wife Kalyani, and all of us spent a lot of time together.”

“We would visit each other’s homes, celebrate birthdays, go out for dinners, late-night outings, and even holidays. We shared so many wonderful memories. He used to come to my birthday parties, and we’d sit for hours playing antakshari, laughing, and enjoying each other’s company. He would often share his life experiences and stories, and every conversation with him was memorable. We shared a very warm and affectionate relationship. He always treated me like family—sometimes like a younger sister, sometimes like a daughter—and always with so much love and care.”

She added, “What I admired most about him was his incredible sense of humour. His wit was effortless, and his one-liners could make everyone burst into laughter. He had this rare ability to light up the entire room with his presence.”

Smriti Khaannaa also recalled how Pradeep played a guiding role in her career. She shared that the veteran actor would often offer valuable advice about acting and the entertainment industry while constantly encouraging her to pursue her goals. “He would often guide me about acting and the industry. He was always encouraging and supportive. In fact, he even recommended me to a few casting directors by sharing my number. That was such a thoughtful gesture, and it reflected the kind of person he was. He genuinely wanted people around him to grow and succeed.”

The ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ actress went on to state, “Pradeep Dada was a phenomenal actor. Whatever character he played, he gave it complete honesty and conviction. His screen presence was so powerful that every role became memorable. Whether he was playing a strong villain or an intense character, he brought immense depth and authenticity to his performances. Despite battling cancer, he continued shooting and remained completely dedicated to his work. I always admired his courage and commitment. He was an incredibly brave man.”

Pradeep Rawat, best known for his remarkable performances in “Ghajini,” “Lagaan” and B.R. Chopra's “Mahabharat,” passed away at the age of 74.

--IANS

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