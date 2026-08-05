August 05, 2026 5:30 PM हिंदी

India to outperform global peers on strong consumption, FTAs to boost exports: HSBC Mutual Fund India CEO

India to outperform global peers on strong consumption, FTAs to boost exports: HSBC Mutual Fund CEO,

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) India is likely to continue outperforming most major global economies despite persistent global uncertainties, supported by strong domestic consumption and rising exports, HSBC Mutual Fund India Chief Executive Officer Kailash Kulkarni said on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Kulkarni said robust domestic demand, coupled with the government's reform measures and expanding trade ties, would help sustain India's growth momentum.

"India's economy will continue to perform better than many other countries despite global uncertainties. Strong domestic consumption and continued growth in exports will support the economy," he said.

Kulkarni attributed India's strong economic performance to three major factors -- the government's focus on strengthening balance sheets, rising foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows and the country's increasing number of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

He said India's recent FTAs with several countries would benefit a wide range of sectors rather than a single industry.

"Industries such as jute, textiles, automobiles, defence, information technology and several others stand to gain from these agreements," he said, adding that the trade pacts would help the economy sustain growth of over 7 per cent.

On whether midcap and smallcap stocks would continue to outperform largecap stocks, Kulkarni said history suggests that mid- and small-cap segments have generally delivered superior long-term returns, although they are inherently more volatile.

"Whenever markets witness heightened volatility, mid- and small-cap stocks tend to underperform. However, over the long term period, they have historically generated better returns than largecap stocks," he said.

Commenting on investor behaviour during periods of global uncertainty, Kulkarni said sustained investor awareness campaigns over the past few years had encouraged investors to adopt a disciplined and long-term approach to investing.

As a result, investments through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have continued to rise as investors increasingly recognise the route as an effective way to navigate market volatility, he added.

--IANS

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