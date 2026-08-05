Harshad Chopra calls giving up his position for Shivangi Joshi in 'Lock Upp 2' 'not a big deal'

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Popular television actor Harshad Chopra said that giving up his position for Shivangi Joshi in 'Lock Upp 2' is 'not a big deal'.

When asked to react to choosing to leave the show to make Shivangi the first finalist of 'Lock Upp 2', Harshad said that it is not a big deal, and it is something that friends often do for one another.

Harshad was heard saying, "Don't call it a sacrifice. It is not a big thing. It is something a friend does for another friend. A friend in need is a friend indeed. Nothing big has happened. She needed something. It needed to be done, it is done. Simple."

Refreshing your memory, Harshad became the first finalist of the show. However, during the task, he revealed that he had deliberately lost one of the previous tasks against Shivangi, which ultimately led to his elimination from the show. This disclosure left Shivangi extremely upset and heartbroken.

Later, when one of the jailers, Riteish Deshmukh, gave Harshad the option to leave the show, making Shivangi the first finalist, he agreed without giving it a second thought.

This ended up creating a lot of backlash for Shivangi on social media, with a lot of netizens alleging that Shivangi has been using Harshad for the show.

During the entire tenure of 'Lock Upp 2', Harshad was often seen protecting Shivangi and even being possessive about her. It was assumed by many people inside and outside the Lock Upp that the two have romantic feelings for one another. However, both of them have maintained that they are 'just good friends'.

For those who do not know, Harshad and Shivangi were seen as the lead pair in the show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4'.

While Harshad played the role of Rishabh, Shivangi was seen as Bhagyashree.

With Shivangi, Shreya Kalra, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, and Yogesh Rawat as the top 5 finalists of 'The Lock Upp 2', the grand finale of the reality show will air on Wednesday on Netflix.

--IANS

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