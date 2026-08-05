Unrest in PoK reflects deep-seated frustration with local governance: Report

Islamabad, Aug 5 (IANS) Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been witnessing some of the most significant unrest in recent decades. The protests, initially held against a hike in flour prices and electricity tariffs, have transformed into a systemic challenge to Pakistan's authority in the region. This unrest demonstrates deep-seated frustration of the people of PoK with local governance, a report has detailed.

The protests led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a coalition of traders, lawyers, students, civil society activists, and local political figures, have been demanding political participation. Formed in 2023, the JAAC initially focused on soaring flour prices, electricity tariffs, heavy taxation and poor public services. However, the protesters have now called for political reforms, according to a report in the 'Middle East Eye'.

"What started as frustration over soaring electricity bills and flour prices has rapidly transformed into a systemic challenge to Islamabad’s authority in the region. Rather than rehashing the old geopolitical tug-of-war with India, this new wave of unrest reflects deep-seated frustration with local governance," the report mentioned.

The young generation of PoK has been demanding accountability, transparency, and genuine representation. It has also raised questions over the legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees living outside the occupied territory.

Of the 53 seats in PoK's legislative assembly, 33 are elected by people living inside the occupied territory while the remaining 12 are reserved for Kashmiris who migrated to Pakistan from Kashmir during and after the 1947 and 1965 wars. Despite living outside the occupied territory, these people continue to elect lawmakers in PoK's assembly.

"Since protests flared up in 2024, authorities in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad have tackled the uprising using a volatile mix of concessions and coercion. While early negotiations yielded subsidies on electricity and flour, the government adopted a harsher stance as demonstrations expanded into demands for structural political reform," the report in Middle East Eye stated.

Pakistani authorities banned JAAC under anti-terrorism law ahead of the protest march from PoK's Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad on June 9. After the negotiations between the authorities and protesters did not yield any outcome on July 26, the JAAC called for a renewed march. However, the protest group has accused Pakistani authorities of using violence to stop people from holding march.

"Independent estimates indicate over 45 people, primarily protesters, alongside law enforcement personnel and bystanders, have been killed in clashes since 5 June. Official details remain scarce as widespread internet blackouts and strict curfews severely hinder independent verification," the report detailed.

--IANS

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