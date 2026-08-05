Japan’s winger Yokota joins Rangers from Hannover 96 on three year deal

Glasgow, Aug 5 (IANS) Scottish football club Rangers have completed the signing of Japan's star player Daisuke Yokota from Hannover 96, with the winger committing to a three-year stay at Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old becomes the ninth addition to the Rangers in the ongoing summer transfer window, joining up with the squad ahead of tomorrow evening’s UEFA Europa League qualifier.

Starting his career in Tokyo, Yokota moved to Germany when he was 18-years-old, first joining the academy of FSV Frankfurt and then FC Carl Zeiss Jena.

In 2021, he signed for Latvian club Valmiera and helped them to win their first-ever championship title in 2022 with eight goals and 10 assists that season. Yokota spent a season in Poland with Gorniak Zabrze before he joined Gent in 2024.

While at Gent, he enjoyed a successful loan spell at Hannover 96, before the deal was made permanent.

"I'm really excited to be joining Rangers. This is a massive club with a fantastic history, passionate supporters and high ambitions, so it's a proud moment for me. My aim is to help the team achieve success this season, and I hope we can create some special memories together," Yokota told club media after joining the team.

He is Rangers' ninth summer signing, following Ivor Pandur, Vanja Dragojevic, Olwethu Makhanya, Ross McCrorie, Dan Neil, Lawrence Shankland, Cammy Devlin and Ben Godfrey.

Rangers FC Manager Derek McInnes welcomed Daisuke's entry to the squad and said, "Daisuke is a player we have been aware of for some time, and he brings qualities that we believe will really strengthen our attacking options.

"At 26, he has gained valuable experience across a number of different leagues in Europe. He is quick, direct and has the ability to make things happen in the final third. We are continuing to strengthen the squad in key areas," he added.

--IANS

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