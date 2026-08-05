Nysa Devgan thanks mother Kajol for setting the ‘highest standard of girlhood’ in her life

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Kajol’s birthday turned even more special as her daughter, Nysa Devgan, shared a heartfelt note expressing her love and admiration for the actress.

The emotional message left Kajol touched, prompting an equally heartfelt response from the ‘Dilwale’ actress. Taking to her Instagram stories, Nysa shared a cheerful picture with her mother and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the first woman I ever loved. Thank u for setting the highest standard of girlhood in my life and everything else. I love you.”

Notably, Kajol was quick to respond to her daughter’s affectionate post. Moved by the heartfelt tribute, the actress replied, “@nysadevgan I’m crying now.”

Earlier, in April, the doting mother had penned an emotional note for her daughter Nysa on her birthday, saying that ‘her world changed the day Nysa was born.’ Sharing pictures from last year's Durga Puja celebrations, Kajol wrote, “I am so blessed .. she was born and the world changed.. I thank God everyday for You my darling .. u are perfect and all mine always. Happy happy birthday to u and me bless (sic).”

Recently, Ajay Devgn and Kajol had attended their daughter Nysa Devgan’s graduation ceremony in Switzerland. The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress shared a video from the special day and penned a heartfelt note, expressing her joy and emotions as her “first baby” stepped into adulthood.

In the clip, Ajay and Kajol were seen striking poses with their Nysa and son Yug. The video also showed the mother-daughter duo posing together for the camera. “Such a special occasion .. so proud … and wholly emotional.. #graduation #firstbaby #shesanadult,” wrote Kajol in the caption.

Nysa had graduated from the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Montreux, Switzerland. Several glimpses from the event had surfaced online, including a video that showed Nysa receiving her degree and captured Kajol’s emotional reaction.

Nysa earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a specialisation in international hospitality. Both Kajol and Ajay Devgn had previously revealed that their daughter had no plans to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

--IANS

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