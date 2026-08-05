August 05, 2026 5:32 PM हिंदी

Nysa Devgan thanks mother Kajol for setting the ‘highest standard of girlhood’ in her life

Nysa Devgan thanks mother Kajol for setting the ‘highest standard of girlhood’ in her life

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Kajol’s birthday turned even more special as her daughter, Nysa Devgan, shared a heartfelt note expressing her love and admiration for the actress.

The emotional message left Kajol touched, prompting an equally heartfelt response from the ‘Dilwale’ actress. Taking to her Instagram stories, Nysa shared a cheerful picture with her mother and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the first woman I ever loved. Thank u for setting the highest standard of girlhood in my life and everything else. I love you.”

Notably, Kajol was quick to respond to her daughter’s affectionate post. Moved by the heartfelt tribute, the actress replied, “@nysadevgan I’m crying now.”

Earlier, in April, the doting mother had penned an emotional note for her daughter Nysa on her birthday, saying that ‘her world changed the day Nysa was born.’ Sharing pictures from last year's Durga Puja celebrations, Kajol wrote, “I am so blessed .. she was born and the world changed.. I thank God everyday for You my darling .. u are perfect and all mine always. Happy happy birthday to u and me bless (sic).”

Recently, Ajay Devgn and Kajol had attended their daughter Nysa Devgan’s graduation ceremony in Switzerland. The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress shared a video from the special day and penned a heartfelt note, expressing her joy and emotions as her “first baby” stepped into adulthood.

In the clip, Ajay and Kajol were seen striking poses with their Nysa and son Yug. The video also showed the mother-daughter duo posing together for the camera. “Such a special occasion .. so proud … and wholly emotional.. #graduation #firstbaby #shesanadult,” wrote Kajol in the caption.

Nysa had graduated from the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Montreux, Switzerland. Several glimpses from the event had surfaced online, including a video that showed Nysa receiving her degree and captured Kajol’s emotional reaction.

Nysa earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a specialisation in international hospitality. Both Kajol and Ajay Devgn had previously revealed that their daughter had no plans to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Vani Kapoor shares lead with young amateur Ayesha and Riya in 11th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Clover Greens, Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Photo credit: WPGT

WPGT Tour: Vani shares lead with young amateur Ayesha and Riya in Leg 11

World is not fooled by orchestrated spectacles: India lambasts Pakistan over 'Youm-e-Istehsal', bloodshed in PoJK

World is not fooled by orchestrated spectacles: India lambasts Pakistan over 'Youm-e-Istehsal', bloodshed in PoJK

La Liga: Espanyol's Kike Garcia ruled out of opening round due to tendon injury (Credit: Kike Gracia/Instagram)

La Liga: Espanyol's Kike Garcia ruled out of opening round due to tendon injury

Surendra Pal recalls playing Pradeep Rawat’s father Dronacharya in ‘Mahabharat’

Surendra Pal recalls playing Pradeep Rawat’s father Dronacharya in ‘Mahabharat’

India must build ‘strategic agency’ in AI, not just autonomy: Report

India must build ‘strategic agency’ in AI, not just autonomy: Report

Debinna Bonnerjee reveals her daughters are learning the art of 'getting up again' through skating

Debinna Bonnerjee reveals her daughters are learning the art of 'getting up again' through skating

Mark Zuckerberg apologises to India over child abuse, deepfake content

Mark Zuckerberg apologises to India over child abuse, deepfake content

Hockey World Cup: Accidental goalkeeper Mohith HS ready to seize opportunity for India (Credit: Hockey India)

Hockey World Cup: Accidental goalkeeper Mohith HS ready to seize opportunity for India

Gujarat CM Patel meets Glasgow delegation, receives CWG flag for Ahmedabad 2030

Gujarat CM Patel meets Glasgow delegation, receives CWG flag for Ahmedabad 2030

Aiden Markram leaves The Hundred midway; Buttler named Manchester captain

Aiden Markram leaves The Hundred midway; Buttler named Manchester captain