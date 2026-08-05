Arsenal agree 75 mn pound fee for Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes: Report

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Arsenal are set to complete their protracted move for Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes as the Premier League club reportedly agreed to a 75 million pound fee for the Brazilian.

The Gunners are now making preparations for the Brazil midfielder's medical this week as the Brazilian has been given permission to travel for a medical, Sky Sports reports.

Newcastle had agreed a package of 33.3 million plus around 6.5 million pounds in add-ons with French club Lyon to sign Guimaraes in 2022 until 2026. He has made 195 appearances for Newcastle, scoring 31 goals.

Guimaraes had made clear his intention to join Arsenal as the 28-year-old has emerged as Mikel Arteta's first-choice central midfield target.

Earlier, head coach Eddie Howe, however, had refused to give any assurances over Guimaraes' future, saying while the club is eager to retain the Brazilian midfielder, decisions regarding potential transfers are not in his hands.

Speaking after Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Gateshead in a pre-season friendly last month, Howe revealed he has been in regular contact with Guimaraes but declined to disclose the nature of those conversations.

Guimaraes emerged as one of Newcastle's most influential players since joining from Lyon in January 2022, helping the club establish itself among the Premier League's top sides. His performances have attracted interest from several leading European clubs during the current transfer window.

While Guimaraes' move to Arsenal is close to being finalised, Newcastle have continued to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. The Magpies have added goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen, winger Bazoumana Toure, midfielder Sean Steur and youngster Aladji Bamba.

Meanwhile, Howe informed the club of his decision to step down as head coach last week. The club has accepted Eddie’s decision and would like to thank him for his extraordinary contribution.

Also leaving the club are coaches Jason Tindall, Graeme Jones, Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone, and head of performance Dan Hodges.

--IANS

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