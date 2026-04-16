April 16, 2026 11:28 AM हिंदी

Smriti Irani devours a tray of authentic Bengali sweets

Smriti Irani devours a tray of authentic Bengali sweets

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Television superstar and politician Smriti Irani recently indulged in a delectable spread of traditional and authentic Bengali sweets.

Smriti shared a glimpse of the same on her social media account with a playful note highlighting on giving in to her cravings.

“When the mishti calls you … literally & says loudly .. Khene,” she wrote alongside a picture of a tray full of authentic and lipsmacking Bengali sweets.

The picture shared by Smriti featured. Tray full of assortment of Bengali mithaai (sweets).

Detailed in the picture, at the centre of the tray were small baked desserts that resemble Mishti Doi or baked rasgulla.

Alongside were soft and creatively shaped Sandesh in pink and white.

The tray also included coconut-based laddoos or popularly known as Noren Gud, coated lightly with sugar, and a piece of kaju barfi was also seen added amongst the rest of the sweets.

For the uninitiated, Bengali sweets are extremely popular all across India for their variety and unique yet simple ingredients.

Talking about Smriti Irani, the actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than 25 years.

She rose to fame with her stint as Tulsi Virani in the super hit television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi that first aired in July 2000.

The actress was loved for a character portrayal as Tulsi and also for her on-screen pairing with Mihir aka Amar Upadhyay, that went on to become one of the most beloved reel life pairing of television.

With her stint as Tulsi for over 8 years on television, Smriti Irani went on to become one of the highest paid actresses of that time.

The actress is currently seen on the reprise version of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, that went on air in August 2025.

–IANS

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