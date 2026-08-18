‘Dependable performers’: HI president lauds Lalremsiami, Rajkumar Pal on being conferred Arjuna Award

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Hockey India on Tuesday congratulated women's team forward Lalremsiami and men's team midfielder Rajkumar Pal on being named recipients of the prestigious Arjuna Award for the year 2025, as announced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The Arjuna Award, India's second-highest sporting honour, recognises consistently outstanding performance over the preceding four years, along with qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and discipline.

The two hockey stars feature among 17 sportspersons named for the Arjuna Award 2025 across disciplines, with the President of India set to confer the honours at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Hailing from Kolasib, Mizoram, Lalremsiami has been a mainstay of the Indian Women's Hockey Team since making her senior debut in 2017, playing a key role in the side's historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Lalremsiami has represented India at multiple World Cups, Asian Games and Asian Champions Trophy editions. She was part of the Indian team that won silver at the 2018 Asian Games, bronze at the 2022 Asian Games and gold at the Asian Champions Trophy in 2023 and 2024. She also played a crucial role in India’s gold-medal-winning Women's Asia Cup campaign in 2017 as well as in the 2022 and 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup.

Rajkumar, a midfielder from Karampur, Uttar Pradesh, made his international debut in 2020 and was part of the team that clinched a historic back-to-back bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Rajkumar has also contributed to India’s success at the Asian Champions Trophy, including the gold-medal-winning campaigns in 2024.

He produced a memorable performance during the 2024 tournament in China, scoring a hat-trick against Malaysia. He was also part of the team that won the 2025 Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar.

Congratulating the duo, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, "It is a proud moment for Indian hockey to see Lalremsiami and Rajkumar Pal conferred with the Arjuna Award. Both have shown tremendous dedication and consistency in representing the country over the years, and this recognition is a fitting tribute to their hard work and commitment. On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate them and wish them continued success in the seasons ahead."

Echoing the sentiment, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, "Lalremsiami and Rajkumar Pal have been dependable performers for the country, and their achievements reflect the depth of talent we now have across our men's and women's programmes. This honour will further motivate them, and inspire many young players across the country to take up the sport. I congratulate both of them on this well-deserved recognition."

With the latest honours, Lalremsiami and Rajkumar join an illustrious list of Indian hockey players to have received the Arjuna Award.

Introduced in 1961 to recognise outstanding players, the award has been conferred on several generations of Indian hockey greats, including Prithipal Singh, Anne Lumsden, Dhyan Chand-era stars and, in recent years, players such as Harmanpreet Singh, Rani, Savita, Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay and Salima Tete

--IANS

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