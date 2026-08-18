Bhagyashree shares traditional UP recipe Matar Ka Nimona, calls it a ‘Vegetarian powerhouse’

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree shared a traditional Uttar Pradesh recipe as part of her latest health tip.

She highlighted the nutritional benefits of Matar Ka Nimona. The ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ actress described the simple home-cooked dish as a “vegetarian powerhouse” packed with essential nutrients. Taking to Instagram, Bhagyashree shared a picture of the dish and explained why it can be a healthy addition to a vegetarian diet. She noted that the recipe uses simple ingredients while offering plenty of flavour.

Sharing her Tuesday tip, Bhagyashree wrote, “A traditional UP recipe, a handful of simple ingredients and so much flavour. Matar Ka Nimona is proof that this dish is a Vegetarian Powerhouse.”

The actress also highlighted the nutrients found in the dish, pointing out that peas provide vitamins A, C and K, which support vision, immunity and bone health. She further noted that minerals such as zinc, potassium and magnesium can support muscle and neurological function.

“Vitamins A, C & K: Boost vision, immunity, and bone health. Essential Minerals: Zinc, potassium, and magnesium support muscle and neurological function. Gut & Weight Health: High fiber aids digestion, while a low glycemic index helps manage weight. An ideal, nutrient-dense staple for a vegetarian diet,” she added.

Bhagyashree regularly shares health, wellness and food-related tips with her followers. A few days ago, the ‘Paayal’ actress had shared a glimpse of her culinary exploration of Kashi, where she sampled some of the city’s traditional and comforting flavours.

During her visit, Bhagyashree enjoyed a hearty spread featuring Bati Chokha, roasted Sattu Bati and khichdi served with desi ghee. The traditional dishes gave Bhagyashree an opportunity to savour the rich and authentic flavours of the region.

She also shared a video from her Kashi visit on YouTube, giving fans a glimpse of the city through its local food, culture, and everyday charm.

--IANS

ps/