New BJP office-bearers thank party leadership, vow to carry out new responsibilities with dedication

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Newly appointed office-bearers of the BJP on Tuesday expressed their gratitude to the party leadership for entrusting them with new organisational responsibilities and pledged to discharge their duties with dedication, commitment and sincerity.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Monday announced a comprehensive list of new national office-bearers, with the appointments coming into effect immediately.

The new appointments have brought several experienced party leaders into key organisational positions as the BJP continues to strengthen its organisational structure across the country.

Newly appointed BJP National Vice President Lal Singh Arya, speaking to IANS, expressed his gratitude to the party leadership and said that being entrusted with the new responsibility was both an honour and a major organisational responsibility.

"I am deeply grateful to the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin, for appointing me as the National Vice President of the BJP and entrusting me with this responsibility. It is indeed a great responsibility and an important organisational responsibility. I sincerely thank the National President for placing his trust in me. I will live up to that trust," Arya said.

Recalling his long political journey and organisational experience, Arya said that he had spent 43 years in political life working towards strengthening and expanding the BJP organisation.

"I have always worked with dedication and commitment towards strengthening and expanding the organisation. I have been carrying out responsibilities ranging from the district level to the national level. There has been a strong connection with the Scheduled Caste community across the country, as well as with party workers and society at large," he added.

Speaking to IANS, BJP Minority Morcha National President Kunwar Basit Ali also thanked the party leadership for giving him an opportunity to serve in his new capacity.

He highlighted the BJP's organisational culture and said that responsibilities within the party are assigned on the basis of performance rather than family background or political lineage.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is a party of its workers. Politics here is not based on dynasticism or lineage; instead, responsibilities are assigned based on performance, and these assignments are subsequently reviewed. Today, I am a party worker; while my specific responsibility has certainly changed, my work for the BJP will remain constant," Basit Ali said.

He further outlined the work that he intends to undertake under the new organisational responsibility, stressing the need for greater public outreach, increased engagement with party workers and beneficiaries, and stronger contact with people at the grassroots level.

"We will be guided by our national leadership and will work diligently to fulfil whatever organisational responsibilities are assigned to us," he added.

Former Wadhwan MLA Varshaben Doshi has also been appointed as BJP National Vice President. She has previously worked in the state organisation and has now been given a new responsibility at the national level.

Speaking to IANS, Doshi expressed happiness over the appointment and thanked the party leadership for considering her capable of handling the new responsibility.

"I am happy about it. For considering me capable of this responsibility, I would like to thank the leadership of the organisation... I have been with the BJP since 1995... I am proud to hold this new post and will surely live up to the expectations of the party," Doshi said.

The newly appointed leaders said their focus would remain on strengthening the party organisation, following the directions of the national leadership and carrying out the responsibilities assigned to them with dedication.

--IANS

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