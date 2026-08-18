August 18, 2026 5:30 PM हिंदी

Defence Secretary visits IT lab established by India’s support in Armenian Military Academy

Defence Secretary visits IT lab established by India’s support in Armenian Military Academy

Yerevan, Aug 18 (IANS) Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Tuesday visited the Military Academy of Armenia and reviewed the IT Lab established with New Delhi's support, the Ministry of Defence stated.

During his visit to the military academy, Singh was also briefed on weapon systems supplied by India. He underlined the expanding cooperation in capacity building and training and reiterated India’s commitment to supporting Armenia in areas of mutual interest.

India and Armenia on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in research, development, innovation and shared production in the defence industry, the ministry noted.

“Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Minister of High Tech Industry, Armenia Mr Davit Tadevosyan in Yerevan on August 17, 2026. The two sides signed an MoU on cooperation in research, development, innovation and shared production in the defence industry, reaffirming their commitment to expand bilateral defence industrial cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” it mentioned on X.

Earlier on Monday, the Defence Secretary called on Armenian Defence Minister, Suren Papikyan, in Yerevan, where they explored new avenues to further strengthen defence cooperation.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Minister of Defence of Armenia Mr Suren Papikyan in Yerevan on August 17, 2026. The two sides explored new avenues to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, reaffirming their shared commitment to deepening and elevating the India-Armenia defence partnership," the Ministry of Defence stated on X.

Ambassador of India to Armenia, Nilakshi Saha Sinha, also participated in the meeting. Secretary Singh also called on the Chief of General Staff, Armenia, Lt Gen Edvard Asryan, in Yerevan.

"The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the India-Armenia defence partnership, with renewed focus on bilateral defence industrial cooperation and defence research and development," the ministry noted.

Secretary Singh arrived in Yerevan on Sunday on a two-day visit. He was received by Ambassador Sinha and senior representatives of the Armenian Defence Ministry.

–IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

Justin Greaves and Hayley Matthews complete rare double for WI in ICC Player of the Month award for July.

Greaves, Matthews complete rare double for WI in ICC Player of the Month award for July

690 escaped prisoners are still at large in Bangladesh: IG Prisons (Representational Image)

690 escaped prisoners still at large in Bangladesh: IG Prisons

First 6 months of BNP govt marked by state of 'extreme disorder': B'desh opposition parties

First 6 months of BNP govt marked by state of 'extreme disorder': B'desh opposition parties

'Aim is to take Spurs back to where they belong…', says Marcos Senesi on his move to Tottenham Hotspur. Photo credit: @Spurs/X

'Aim is to take Spurs back to where they belong…': Senesi on his move to Tottenham

AICPDF seeks uniform food safety norms for quick-commerce dark stores

FMCG distributors' body seeks uniform food safety norms for quick-commerce dark stores

New MMDR Amendment Bill paves way for stronger push to mining-led growth

New MMDR Amendment Bill paves way for stronger push to mining-led growth

Why was 29-30 enough to decide the set: The golden-point rule that dented India’s thriller at BWF World Championship 2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Badminton WC: Why was 29-30 enough to decide the set -- the golden-point rule that dented India’s thriller

PM Modi to inaugurate fifth edition of 'SEMICON India' on Sept 17

PM Modi to inaugurate fifth edition of 'SEMICON India' on Sept 17

New BJP office-bearers thank party leadership, vow to carry out new responsibilities with dedication

New BJP office-bearers thank party leadership, vow to carry out new responsibilities with dedication

Why Bangladesh overlooks Hasina’s statement on returning home in December

Why Bangladesh overlooks Hasina's statement on returning home in December