Defence Secretary visits IT lab established by India’s support in Armenian Military Academy

Yerevan, Aug 18 (IANS) Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Tuesday visited the Military Academy of Armenia and reviewed the IT Lab established with New Delhi's support, the Ministry of Defence stated.

During his visit to the military academy, Singh was also briefed on weapon systems supplied by India. He underlined the expanding cooperation in capacity building and training and reiterated India’s commitment to supporting Armenia in areas of mutual interest.

India and Armenia on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in research, development, innovation and shared production in the defence industry, the ministry noted.

“Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Minister of High Tech Industry, Armenia Mr Davit Tadevosyan in Yerevan on August 17, 2026. The two sides signed an MoU on cooperation in research, development, innovation and shared production in the defence industry, reaffirming their commitment to expand bilateral defence industrial cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” it mentioned on X.

Earlier on Monday, the Defence Secretary called on Armenian Defence Minister, Suren Papikyan, in Yerevan, where they explored new avenues to further strengthen defence cooperation.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Minister of Defence of Armenia Mr Suren Papikyan in Yerevan on August 17, 2026. The two sides explored new avenues to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, reaffirming their shared commitment to deepening and elevating the India-Armenia defence partnership," the Ministry of Defence stated on X.

Ambassador of India to Armenia, Nilakshi Saha Sinha, also participated in the meeting. Secretary Singh also called on the Chief of General Staff, Armenia, Lt Gen Edvard Asryan, in Yerevan.

"The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the India-Armenia defence partnership, with renewed focus on bilateral defence industrial cooperation and defence research and development," the ministry noted.

Secretary Singh arrived in Yerevan on Sunday on a two-day visit. He was received by Ambassador Sinha and senior representatives of the Armenian Defence Ministry.

–IANS

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