3x3 Quest launched in India, winners to earn FIBA World Series opportunity

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) 3x3 Quest India 2026, a FIBA-sanctioned basketball competition, was officially launched on Tuesday with the aim of providing Indian players with greater competitive opportunities and a pathway to the international 3x3 circuit.

The inaugural edition of the competition will be held on September 12 and 13 at DLF Promenade Emporio in New Delhi, with multiple teams competing over two days in a knockout format leading to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

The winning team will earn the opportunity to compete at the FIBA 3x3 World Series in Mongolia, while players participating in the Quest will have access to official FIBA ranking points.

The competition is supported by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), FIBA and the Delhi Basketball Association (DBA).

3x3 basketball is played on a half-court with three players per team and features a 12-second shot clock. Games last 10 minutes, or end earlier if a team reaches 21 points, making it a fast-paced format focused on skill, technique and quick decision-making.

The format made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 and was also part of the Paris 2024 Games. It is set to expand from eight to 12 teams at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and remains a part of the Commonwealth Games.

The launch event brought together representatives from FIBA, BFI and the organisers, with the official 3x3 Quest India 2026 trophy and jersey also unveiled.

Tom Siwannamai, 3x3 Sports Presentation Manager, FIBA, said the organisation was pleased to support the initiative alongside BFI and expressed confidence that it could contribute to the long-term growth of 3x3 basketball in India.

The competition is also aimed at strengthening the pathway from domestic participation to international competition, with players and teams getting an opportunity to compete in a FIBA-sanctioned event and gain international ranking recognition.

According to the organisers, Indian 3x3 players have largely competed in domestic, unranked formats, making the opportunity to earn official FIBA ranking points a significant development for the country’s players.

The initiative will begin in Delhi with the ambition to expand participation and create more high-level competitive opportunities across India, while connecting Indian players and teams with the wider global 3x3 ecosystem.

--IANS

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