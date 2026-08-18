August 18, 2026 5:28 PM हिंदी

3x3 Quest launched in India, winners to earn FIBA World Series opportunity

3x3 Quest launched in India, winners to earn FIBA World Series opportunity (Credit: Basketball Federation of India)

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) 3x3 Quest India 2026, a FIBA-sanctioned basketball competition, was officially launched on Tuesday with the aim of providing Indian players with greater competitive opportunities and a pathway to the international 3x3 circuit.

The inaugural edition of the competition will be held on September 12 and 13 at DLF Promenade Emporio in New Delhi, with multiple teams competing over two days in a knockout format leading to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

The winning team will earn the opportunity to compete at the FIBA 3x3 World Series in Mongolia, while players participating in the Quest will have access to official FIBA ranking points.

The competition is supported by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), FIBA and the Delhi Basketball Association (DBA).

3x3 basketball is played on a half-court with three players per team and features a 12-second shot clock. Games last 10 minutes, or end earlier if a team reaches 21 points, making it a fast-paced format focused on skill, technique and quick decision-making.

The format made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 and was also part of the Paris 2024 Games. It is set to expand from eight to 12 teams at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and remains a part of the Commonwealth Games.

The launch event brought together representatives from FIBA, BFI and the organisers, with the official 3x3 Quest India 2026 trophy and jersey also unveiled.

Tom Siwannamai, 3x3 Sports Presentation Manager, FIBA, said the organisation was pleased to support the initiative alongside BFI and expressed confidence that it could contribute to the long-term growth of 3x3 basketball in India.

The competition is also aimed at strengthening the pathway from domestic participation to international competition, with players and teams getting an opportunity to compete in a FIBA-sanctioned event and gain international ranking recognition.

According to the organisers, Indian 3x3 players have largely competed in domestic, unranked formats, making the opportunity to earn official FIBA ranking points a significant development for the country’s players.

The initiative will begin in Delhi with the ambition to expand participation and create more high-level competitive opportunities across India, while connecting Indian players and teams with the wider global 3x3 ecosystem.

--IANS

sds/

LATEST NEWS

Justin Greaves and Hayley Matthews complete rare double for WI in ICC Player of the Month award for July.

Greaves, Matthews complete rare double for WI in ICC Player of the Month award for July

690 escaped prisoners are still at large in Bangladesh: IG Prisons (Representational Image)

690 escaped prisoners still at large in Bangladesh: IG Prisons

First 6 months of BNP govt marked by state of 'extreme disorder': B'desh opposition parties

First 6 months of BNP govt marked by state of 'extreme disorder': B'desh opposition parties

'Aim is to take Spurs back to where they belong…', says Marcos Senesi on his move to Tottenham Hotspur. Photo credit: @Spurs/X

'Aim is to take Spurs back to where they belong…': Senesi on his move to Tottenham

AICPDF seeks uniform food safety norms for quick-commerce dark stores

FMCG distributors' body seeks uniform food safety norms for quick-commerce dark stores

New MMDR Amendment Bill paves way for stronger push to mining-led growth

New MMDR Amendment Bill paves way for stronger push to mining-led growth

Why was 29-30 enough to decide the set: The golden-point rule that dented India’s thriller at BWF World Championship 2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Badminton WC: Why was 29-30 enough to decide the set -- the golden-point rule that dented India’s thriller

PM Modi to inaugurate fifth edition of 'SEMICON India' on Sept 17

PM Modi to inaugurate fifth edition of 'SEMICON India' on Sept 17

New BJP office-bearers thank party leadership, vow to carry out new responsibilities with dedication

New BJP office-bearers thank party leadership, vow to carry out new responsibilities with dedication

Why Bangladesh overlooks Hasina’s statement on returning home in December

Why Bangladesh overlooks Hasina's statement on returning home in December