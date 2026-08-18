August 18, 2026 5:31 PM हिंदी

PM Modi to inaugurate fifth edition of 'SEMICON India' on Sept 17

PM Modi to inaugurate fifth edition of 'SEMICON India' on Sept 17

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fifth edition of SEMICON India 2026 on September 17 here as India seeks to accelerate the development of its domestic semiconductor ecosystem, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The three-day conference and exhibition -- themed Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem -- will be held between September 17 and September 19 and is being jointly organised by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) -- under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) -- and global industry association SEMI, the ministry said.

The event is expected to bring together policymakers, global semiconductor companies, industry executives, researchers, academics, start-ups and students to discuss developments across the semiconductor and electronics value chain.

In addition, the Centre recently approved Semicon 2.0 to strengthen the country's semiconductor manufacturing and supply-chain capabilities.

The government said it is also supporting semiconductor research, innovation and design through access to advanced design tools for more than 332 academic institutions and 105 start-ups.

Moreover, 24 start-ups have been approved under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme.

However, India's semiconductor ambitions have gained momentum under the Semicon India Programme with 12 projects approved under Semicon 1.0 to help build a domestic semiconductor ecosystem, according to the ministry.

S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, said the 2026 edition comes at a significant stage in India's semiconductor journey, noting that three of the 12 projects approved under Semicon 1.0 have commenced commercial production.

"The announcement of Semicon 2.0 with six major pillars further strengthens India's commitment to build a robust and resilient semiconductor ecosystem," he said.

Ajit Manocha, President and Chief Executive Officer of SEMI, said India is well positioned to expand its role in the global semiconductor industry through its talent pool, policy support and long-term vision.

Ashok Chandak, President of SEMI India and IESA, said the event reflects India's efforts to build a comprehensive semiconductor value chain and has become a key platform for collaboration among industry leaders, policymakers, investors and researchers.

Additionally, the exhibition is expected to feature more than 500 exhibitors, including over 240 international companies, with delegations from more than 40 countries.

According to the ministry, the event will also include six country pavilions, 10 state government pavilions, a start-up pavilion, innovation showcase, start-up pitch competition, student hackathon and workforce development pavilion.

--IANS

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