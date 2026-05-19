May 19, 2026 5:52 PM हिंदी

Next AI chapter in India to be spoken in languages of its people: Arundhati Bhattacharya

Next AI chapter in India to be spoken in languages of its people: Arundhati Bhattacharya

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) In a bid to enable Indian organisations deliver more natural, multilingual, and inclusive AI-powered customer experiences at scale, global major Salesforce on Tuesday announced the launch of Agentforce Voice in Hindi.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce South Asia, said the next chapter of AI in India will not be written in code alone; it will be spoken in the languages of its people.

The capability is designed to support natural Hindi and Hinglish conversations, helping businesses engage users more intuitively while extending AI adoption deeper into tier 2 and 3 markets, the company said during the ‘Agentforce World Tour Mumbai 2026’ event.

Built on the trusted Agentforce platform, the solution combines conversational AI, enterprise data, and workflows with deterministic guardrails and controls to help ensure secure, consistent, and policy-aligned customer interactions. The announcement comes at a time when voice is becoming an increasingly important interface for digital participation across Bharat, particularly for non-English-preferring users.

“For AI to create meaningful impact at India’s scale, it must be conversational, inclusive, and rooted in local context. Voice is emerging as the most natural interface for digital participation, especially across Bharat, where millions of users are leapfrogging directly to mobile and voice-first experiences,” Bhattacharya said.

With Hindi voice capabilities in Agentforce, “we are helping businesses reimagine customer engagement through AI that understands not just words, but cultural nuance, intent, and trust,” she added.

Salesforce also announced the upcoming availability of MuleSoft on Hyperforce in India, enabling organisations to deploy integrations, APIs, and AI-powered workflows on locally hosted infrastructure.

“India is a country of extraordinary ambition and for too long, legacy systems have been seen as a barrier to innovation; the cloud changes that equation, giving businesses a secure, scalable and flexible foundation to connect data, applications and workflows without being constrained by the past,” said Bhattacharya.

“By bringing MuleSoft on Hyperforce to India, we are giving enterprises, especially those in regulated industries, the infrastructure to do exactly that: move confidently to the cloud, automate intelligently, and build the next generation of digital experiences on locally hosted infrastructure,” she said.

--IANS

na/

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