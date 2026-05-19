Akanksha Puri on her 'Inspector Avinash 2' character: I wanted to do something fearless

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actress Akanksha Puri gave a praiseworthy performance as Meetu Punjaban, dancer turned informer, in Randeep Hooda fronted "Inspector Avinash 2".

Speaking about her next, Akanksha revealed that she wanted to do something fearless and different, and the project allowed her to do just that.

Opening up some more about the character, Akanksha said, “I wanted to do something fearless and different. This role allowed me to step away from my comfort zone and explore a much stronger and emotionally intense side of myself as an actor.”

Akanksha added that playing Meetu Punjaban required a certain level of confidence and emotional understanding. She shared that the character helped her to discover a new level of versatility and performance as an artist.

Lauding her co-star Hooda for his dedication and sincerity towards his craft, she added, “Randeep brings so much honesty into every scene. Working with him was a great experience because you naturally become more focused and involved as a performer."

Earlier, "Inspector Avinash 2" director Neerraj Pathak also went on to compare Hooda with renowned actor Irrfan Khan.

He admitted that Hooda ended up spoiling him with his impeccable work ethic and eye for excellence.

Neerraj Pathak told IANS, “I can say that he has spoiled me, actually. Now, when I cast someone, and I think of doing the work, I think, ‘Who will have so much dedication? Who will do it so well?’ So, with him, it was an effortless combination for me. I have worked with Irrfan Khan. Now, my bond with Irrfan has been there for years. We had done a television show a long time ago on Doordarshan, and Irrfan had 26 episodes in it. I directed it. Then I promised him that if I ever make a film, I'll take you in it. He said, ‘You'll forget’. But when I made a film with Sunny Deol and Irrfan, ‘Right Yaaa Wrong’. So, the fun I had while working with Irrfan, I had the same with Randeep”.

"Inspector Avinash 2" premiered on May 15 on JioHotstar.

--IANS

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