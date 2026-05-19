Kangana Ranaut urges women to be independent: Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Amidst the alleged dowry death case of Twisha Sharma, actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has advised all parents not to simply abandon their daughters once they are married.

Taking to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, the 'Queen' actress wrote, “So many tragic news about married young women comes up every day. Many of these young, educated ladies even beg their parents to help them out of their suffocating situations before tragedies strike them, but Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters once they are married (sic).”

Kangana further urged all the young women to focus on their careers and become independent before thinking about getting married.

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress went on to add, “My advice to young women out there which no social media or fashion/dating/wedding/make up industry is telling you. Your career is more important than anyone else in your life. Think about marriage only after you are independent. Please you have to be your own hero. No one is coming to save you. What you do and what you are is more important than who you marry. Build a life that you want don't listen to anyone.”

Shifting our focus to Kangana's forthcoming projects, she will soon be seen leading "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata", which shares the courageous tale of the hospital staff during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Speaking about her next, Kangana had said, “We usually celebrate big, dramatic acts of heroism, but real courage is much quieter—it steps in, stays back, and does what needs to be done. 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' tells an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity, and unity—of ordinary people who stood between terror and life itself. This is desh bhakti in its truest sense, where duty turns into action. I feel proud to be part of a story that pays tribute to those who held the city together in its toughest moments, and I’m excited for audiences to watch it on the big screen on 12th June.”

"Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata" is expected to reach the cinema halls on June 12 this year.

--IANS

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