Rajnath Singh arrives in Seoul as India and South Korea set to solidify defence ties, strategic partnership

Seoul, May 19 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Seoul Tuesday afternoon on a three-day visit as India and South Korea look at deepening strategic military cooperation and further expand the scope of bilateral engagement.

"Landed in Seoul, Republic of Korea, on an official visit aimed at further strengthening India–ROK defence cooperation and strategic partnership. The visit will provide an opportunity to deepen bilateral ties and enhance collaboration in areas of mutual interest," Singh posted on X after his arrival.

Singh arrived in Seoul after concluding his two-day visit to Hanoi during which India and Vietnam further strengthened their Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During his visit to South Korea, the Defence Minister will hold bilateral talks with the Minister of National Defence, Ahn Gyu-back. The two ministers will review defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives to further strengthen bilateral engagements. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest.

Singh is also scheduled to meet Minister of Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), Lee, Yong-cheol and chair the India-Korea business roundtable.

"India's contribution in the Korean War is one the most profound chapters in history, defined by unwavering commitment to global peace and stability. India's decision to extend the support was meant to add a healing touch to the war by deploying 60 Parachute Field Ambulance of the Indian Army. Serving for more than three years, the unit treated over two lakh patients and performed about 2,500 surgeries, in addition to treating a number of civilians," the Ministry of Defence stated before Singh's departure.

"The second major contribution of India was the Chairmanship of Neutral Nations Repatriation Commission, an Indian proposal to the UN, which was accepted with majority. Accordingly, the Custodian Force of India, a 5,230 strong Indian Army contingent undertook the peaceful repatriation of almost 2,000 prisoners of war in the post-war phase," it added.

To honour the fallen soldiers, a joint inauguration of the Indian War Memorial with Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, Kwon Oh-eul has been planned on May 21.

"The Natural Alignment of India's 'Act East Policy' and Republic of Korea's 'Indo-Pacific Strategy' as well as shared values in the Indo-Pacific Region, have opened a new chapter in the relations between the two countries," the Defence Ministry stated.

--IANS

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