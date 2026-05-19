IPL 2026: When and where to watch KKR vs MI, know all details

Kolkata, May 19 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders head into Wednesday’s IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

KKR have revived their campaign impressively after a poor first half of the season, winning five of their last six matches to stay in contention for the final playoff spot. However, with only 11 points so far, the equation remains simple: defeat Mumbai and keep their qualification chances alive.

Even consecutive wins may not be enough for Kolkata, who also require favourable results involving Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The race for the last playoff berth remains intense despite Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad already confirming qualification.

KKR will draw confidence from their strong recent performances at Eden Gardens, especially after posting 247/2 against Gujarat Titans in their last home game. The batting lineup has clicked at the right time, though injury concerns around Matheesha Pathirana and Varun Chakaravarthy remain a concern.

Mumbai, meanwhile, are already out of the playoff race and are likely to continue testing combinations. Captain Hardik Pandya remains doubtful, while injuries to Quinton de Kock and Raj Bawa have weakened the squad. However, Suryakumar Yadav has rejoined the team and could lead the side.

Historically, MI have dominated the rivalry, winning 25 of 36 meetings, including their earlier clash this season.

When: Wednesday, May 20, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Where to Watch: The KKR vs MI match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Umran Malik, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Kartik Tyagi, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Tejasvi Dahiya, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Shrijith Krishnan (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Keshav Maharaj, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, VS Penmetsa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah

--IANS

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