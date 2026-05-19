PepsiCo India to invest up to Rs 5,700 crore in India by 2030

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Leading food and beverage firm PepsiCo India will invest up to Rs 5,700 crore in India by 2030 to expand the manufacturing capacity of its foods business, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

PepsiCo India and South Asia CEO Jagrut Kotecha said the planned investment will be directed mainly towards three manufacturing facilities in Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Tamil Nadu.

We have committed almost Rs 5,700 crore of investments from 2025 to 2030, Kotecha said. According to him, the investment will primarily go into a concentrates plant in Madhya Pradesh and snacks plants in Assam and Tamil Nadu.

“Some of this is going live in the next few months, like the concentrates plant in Madhya Pradesh and the Northeast plant in Assam,” he said.

He added that recent land acquisition in Tamil Nadu will enable the company to expand its snacks business footprint in southern India.

According to Kotecha, India remains a key growth market for PepsiCo, driven by rising incomes and a stable investment environment.

On the growth front, he said that for the second year in a row, we have seen strong double-digit growth.

PepsiCo India and South Asia CFO Savitha Balachandran said the company recorded robust growth of about 11 per cent in its foods segment in 2025, while the beverages business faced headwinds due to weather-related softness and increased competition.

Despite this, she said both segments performed strongly, and the company has entered 2026 with continued momentum and a healthy balance sheet, including over Rs 1,600 crore in cash.

The company said investment will remain a key focus area, balanced with financial discipline to sustain long-term growth.

--IANS

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