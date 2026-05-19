May 19, 2026 5:53 PM हिंदी

PepsiCo India to invest up to Rs 5,700 crore in India by 2030

PepsiCo India to invest up to Rs 5,700 crore in India by 2030

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Leading food and beverage firm PepsiCo India will invest up to Rs 5,700 crore in India by 2030 to expand the manufacturing capacity of its foods business, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

PepsiCo India and South Asia CEO Jagrut Kotecha said the planned investment will be directed mainly towards three manufacturing facilities in Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Tamil Nadu.

We have committed almost Rs 5,700 crore of investments from 2025 to 2030, Kotecha said. According to him, the investment will primarily go into a concentrates plant in Madhya Pradesh and snacks plants in Assam and Tamil Nadu.

“Some of this is going live in the next few months, like the concentrates plant in Madhya Pradesh and the Northeast plant in Assam,” he said.

He added that recent land acquisition in Tamil Nadu will enable the company to expand its snacks business footprint in southern India.

According to Kotecha, India remains a key growth market for PepsiCo, driven by rising incomes and a stable investment environment.

On the growth front, he said that for the second year in a row, we have seen strong double-digit growth.

PepsiCo India and South Asia CFO Savitha Balachandran said the company recorded robust growth of about 11 per cent in its foods segment in 2025, while the beverages business faced headwinds due to weather-related softness and increased competition.

Despite this, she said both segments performed strongly, and the company has entered 2026 with continued momentum and a healthy balance sheet, including over Rs 1,600 crore in cash.

The company said investment will remain a key focus area, balanced with financial discipline to sustain long-term growth.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

Want Rishabh Pant to become the best Test player that he has always been, says India team chief selector Ajit Agarkar after dropping wicketkeeper/batter from the India team squad for Afghanistan series. Photo credit: IANS

Want Pant to become the best Test player that he has always been, says Agarkar

PM Modi, Iceland counterpart Frostadottir discuss strengthening cooperation in clean energy, fisheries

PM Modi, Iceland counterpart Frostadottir discuss strengthening cooperation in clean energy, fisheries

India and Finland to work together in futuristic sectors, deepen linkages in climate change: PM Modi

India and Finland to work together in futuristic sectors, deepen linkages in climate change: PM Modi

From title contenders to early exit - what went wrong for Lucknow Super Giants this season?

IPL 2026: From title contenders to early exit - what went wrong for LSG this season?

Stray dogs case: Maneka Gandhi flags illegal NGOs, seeks one contract per organisation

Stray dogs case: Maneka Gandhi flags illegal NGOs, seeks one contract per organisation

PM Modi expected to visit New Zealand in July, Kiwi media reports (File image)

PM Modi expected to visit New Zealand in July, Kiwi media reports

Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun stun Popov brothers to make a strong start to campaign in Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur. Photo credit: BAI

Malaysia Masters: Hariharan-Arjun stun Popov brothers to make a strong start to campaign

Kangana Ranaut urges women to be independent: Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters

Kangana Ranaut urges women to be independent: Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters

Rajnath Singh arrives in Seoul as India and South Korea set to solidify defence ties, strategic partnership

Rajnath Singh arrives in Seoul as India and South Korea set to solidify defence ties, strategic partnership

Next AI chapter in India to be spoken in languages of its people: Arundhati Bhattacharya

Next AI chapter in India to be spoken in languages of its people: Arundhati Bhattacharya