July 17, 2026 4:57 PM हिंदी

Raj Kundra reveals how his ‘Punjabiyat’ has rubbed off on wife Shilpa Shetty

Raj Kundra reveals how his ‘Punjabiyat’ has rubbed off on wife Shilpa Shetty

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Raj Kundra recently shared a glimpse of his fun-filled bond with wife Shilpa Shetty.

He revealed how his Punjabi roots and “Punjabiyat” have influenced her over the years. In a playful social media post, Raj highlighted how Shilpa has embraced aspects of Punjabi culture, from food preferences to enjoying Bhangra moves. On Friday, the businessman took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of Shilpa Shetty showcasing her Bhangra moves to the energetic beats of the dhol.

Dressed in a white outfit, the actress performed her signature Bhangra steps with enthusiasm. For the caption, he wrote, “POV: You marry a Shetty… and somehow your Punjabiyat rubs off on her. From ‘Bangda’ fish to ‘Bhangra’ moves… Meri adhi punjaban @theshilpashetty #TellMeWithoutTellingMe #Punjabiyat #CoupleGoals #Punjabi #ShilpaShetty.” The text on the clip read, “Tell me my Punjabiyat has rubbed off on you without telling me…”

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in November 2009 after their relationship blossomed through business and professional interactions. The couple later embraced parenthood and are blessed with two children—son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

Last month, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress celebrated her 51st birthday on June 8, and Raj Kundra marked the occasion with an emotional note. Raj referred to Shilpa as his “Devi” and wished her happiness, blessings and love in the years ahead.

He captioned the post as, 'A different Birthday post this year … Not about celebrations or moments. But about what you truly mean and stand for in my life. Strength when life gets difficult. Grace when emotions overflow. Faith when everything feels uncertain. And light even in the darkest phases. You have always carried the energy of a Devi nurturing, protecting, forgiving and fiercely strong all at once Happy Birthday my love. May Maa bless you with everything your heart deserves.”

--IANS

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