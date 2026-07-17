FIFA WC: Argentina have a real chance against Spain, says Consul General Daniel Quer

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Argentina's Consul General to Mumbai, Daniel Quer Confalonieri, believes the reigning world champions have grown stronger with every game at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and head into Sunday's final against Spain with genuine belief that Lionel Messi can end his international career on the highest note.

Confalonieri said Argentina's performances have steadily improved after a slow start to the tournament.

"Argentina is growing into the tournament. We didn't start particularly well; we were winning matches in the last ten minutes, even during the group stage. But after the second half against England, where we played magnificent football and Messi led the team brilliantly, I think we now have a real chance in the final against Spain," he exclusively told IANS.

"I don't know if we're going to win, but I certainly hope so. Spain is a very good team with outstanding players. However, I believe Argentina are very solid, and I'm very confident and optimistic about our chances of winning the tournament."

Reflecting on Lionel Messi, Confalonieri recalled meeting the Argentine icon during his visit to Mumbai in December last year and described the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner as the embodiment of humility.

"I met him when he came to Mumbai on December 14 last year. We were at the Wankhede Stadium with thousands of Indian fans, watching Messi. He's a very humble person. He plays magnificent football, but he doesn't speak much. He's humble, respectful, and lets his football do the talking. That's what a truly great football player does."

The diplomat also acknowledged that this World Cup is expected to be Messi's final appearance on football's biggest stage.

"This is his last championship because he's 39 years old, so we're fortunate to have the opportunity to watch him. Even at 39, he's incredibly fit and continues to perform at the highest level. He is still in excellent shape, even though he is 39 years old. At this stage of his career, we are fortunate to have the opportunity to watch him play."

Confalonieri also reflected on Messi's journey from a child battling a growth hormone deficiency to becoming one of the greatest footballers in history.

"When he was a child in Argentina, he faced serious challenges because of a growth hormone deficiency, which threatened his dream of becoming a professional footballer. He later moved to Spain, where he received the medical treatment and specialized diet he needed. There, he joined Barcelona, where he spent many years and eventually became one of the greatest football players of all time. Although his professional career was largely developed in Spain, he remains truly Argentine in the way he plays."

Despite the focus on Messi, the Consul General stressed that Argentina's success has been built on the collective strength of the squad.

"Next Sunday night's match against Spain will be extremely challenging, but we are confident in our team. It's not just about Messi; the entire Argentine squad is performing exceptionally well. We have many good footballers. The whole team is made up of warriors. I like to think of it as Messi and his warriors. There is a real sense of unity among the players."

Having watched Spain eliminate France in the semi-finals, Confalonieri believes teamwork, rather than individual brilliance, will determine the outcome of the final.

"I watched the match between France and Spain. France had several outstanding attacking players. Kylian Mbappé and the rest of their forwards are all exceptionally talented. Spain controlled the midfield throughout much of the game."

"As I told earlier, you don't win a major tournament because of individual stars alone. You win by playing as a team. Every player has to work together, move forward as a unit, and support one another. That's what makes the difference in competitions of this level."

--IANS

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