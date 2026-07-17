Milap Zaveri says Aman Indra Kumar worked hard, did not rely on director father Indra Kumar's legacy

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Director Milap Milan Zaveri has spoken about how his movie, ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’s lead hero Aman Indra Kumar, is willing to establish himself as an actor with his sheer hard work and not piggyback on his star father, director Indra Kumar's legacy.

Speaking about Aman Indra Kumar, Milap Zaveri said, "I have known Aman since he was a child, so it's been wonderful to watch him grow into the actor he is today. Even before this film, Induji would share his acting and dance videos with me, and I was impressed by how hard he worked instead of relying on his father's legacy. His command over drama, emotion and action convinced me that launching him was an easy decision. Audiences will see the polish, professionalism and dedication he brings to the screen."

Talking about his movie's heroine, Akanksha Sharma, Zaveri added, "I always believed Akanksha had immense star potential. In her very first audition, she shared effortless chemistry with Aman, delivered an emotionally powerful performance, cried without glycerin, and looked absolutely stunning. While she's known for her beauty and dancing, she's also a remarkably strong dramatic actress. I truly believe both Aman and Akanksha have a bright future, and I hope audiences give them the love and appreciation they deserve."

Talking about the movie, ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Neha Khan, Pooja Katurde, Anand Acharya, and Darshan Jariwala, each bringing their unique screen presence to this heartwarming story.

It is all set to arrive in theatres on 24th July. The trailer of the movie has been attached to Ajay Devgn starrer Dhamaal 4. Tera Yaar Hoon Main marks the big screen debut of Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma.

Presented by Ajay Murdia in association with Mumbai Films, BIK Productions, and Enter10 Television, the film is produced by Ajay Murdia, Bina Indra Kumar, and Manish Singhal, and co-produced by Subhash Kale. A Camera Take Films production.

–IANS

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