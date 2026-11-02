Sivaramakrishnan appointed spin bowling coach at Assam Cricket Association academy

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has been appointed as the spin bowling coach at the Assam Cricket Association’s (ACA) cricket academy on a one-year contract starting this month.

Sivaramakrishnan, who made a name for himself with big, looping leg-breaks, googlies and top-spinners, will work with young and promising spinners at the ACA Cricket Academy in Fulung, North Guwahati, where he will run a structured coaching programme, the association said in a statement on Monday, issued by its secretary, Sanatan Das.

The appointment gives the academy’s spinners the chance to learn the craft of leg-spin from one of its best-known Indian exponents. Chennai-based Sivaramakrishnan enjoyed a successful career in both Test and ODI cricket for India. He was instrumental in the team’s successful run at the Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket, held in Australia in 1985.

He made his international debut as a teenager and went on to play nine Tests and 16 ODIs, taking 26 and 15 wickets respectively. His best Test figures of 6-64 came against England in Mumbai in 1984. After his playing days, he became a prominent commentator, known for his insights on spin bowling and the game.

The former leg-spinner also served as a player representative on the ICC Cricket Committee. Sivaramakrishnan, 60, has already visited the academy - on October 18, he took a session at the ACA Cricket Academy on the finer nuances of leg-spin bowling.

The appointment comes after the 60-year-old publicly expressed his interest in joining IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a coach. In a post on X addressed to LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, he offered his services and said he was confident he could make a difference to the franchise’s spin attack.

Earlier this year, Sivaramakrishnan said on his ‘X’ account that he stepped down from the BCCI’s commentary panel, saying he had not been given enough opportunities to conduct toss and presentation ceremonies. Later, he said that colourism that followed him through his playing career followed him into his broadcasting career.

--IANS

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