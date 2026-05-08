Sivakarthikeyan's production house warns fake casting agents looking to misuse its name of legal action

Chennai, May 8 (IANS) Clarifying to the public that it had not appointed or engaged any directors, coordinators, casting agents or third-party representatives for casting related activities pertaining to its current or upcoming projects, the production house of actor Sivakarthikeyan on Friday warned fake casting agents and fraudsters looking to misuse its name of legal action.

In a statement, which it shared on its social media timelines, Sivakarthikeyan Productions, the production house of the well known actor Sivakarthikeyan said, "We, at Sivakarthikeyan Productions, would like to clarify that we have not appointed or engaged any directors, coordinators, casting agents or third-party representatives for casting related to our current or upcoming projects. Any official casting calls or announcements from Sivakarthikeyan Productions will only be communicated through our official social media handles."

Urging the public to disregard any WhatsApp messages, emails, calls or social media posts that claimed otherwise, the production house said, "Any misuse of the Sivakarthikeyan Productions name will result in legal action against those responsible."

Only a couple of days ago, well known production house Aashirvad Cinemas had cautioned the public about fraudulent casting and audition communications that were being circulated by unauthorised persons using its name.

In a public notice which it shared on its social media timelines, the well known production house that has delivered several blockbuster Malayalam films, said, "It has come to our notice that fraudulent casting/audition communications are being circulated by unauthorised persons using the name of Aashirvad Cinemas."

Clarifying that it had not authorised, appointed, endorsed, or engaged any person, agency, or entity for such casting calls, auditions, recruitment, or payment requests, the production house further said, "A formal complaint has been filed and investigation initiated. Aashirvad Cinemas reserves all rights and remedies available under law, including civil and criminal proceedings, against the persons concerned."

Aashirvad Cinemas further cautioned the public not to get misled by such communications. It said, "The public is cautioned not to act upon such unauthorised communications. Any engagement shall be at the individual's own risk, and Aashirvad Cinemas disclaims all liability for any loss, damage, misuse of information, or consequence arising therefrom. Official announcements shall be made only through verified/authorised channels of Aashirvad Cinemas."

Several other production houses in Telugu and Tamil cinema too have faced this problem. In fact, well known Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers, in December last year, had warned the public of fake casting calls and agents.

Taking to its official X handle to alert the public of fake casting agents and agencies, Mythri Movie Makers had said, "Every casting call from Mythri Movie Makers will only be announced through our official handle @MythriOfficial. We request everyone not to engage with any individuals or agencies claiming to cast for our films."

The production house further went on to add, "Additionally, an Instagram account impersonating Mr. Naveen Yerneni garu has come to our notice. Please be aware that it is a fake account.We urge everyone to stay alert and report any such misleading profiles."

In November last year, actor Kamal Haasan's production firm, Raaj Kamal Films International had issued a clarification to make the public aware that it had not hired any casting agents for any of its films.

The production house put out a poster that read, "This is to clarify that Raaj Kamal Films International has not hired any casting agents for any of our films. Please do not trust any e-mails, messages and social media posts received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Raaj Kamal Films International name in any unauthorized manner."

Several other top production houses too have had to face this problem last year.

In August last year, Neelam Productions, the production house of well-known director and producer Pa Ranjith, had urged actors to beware of fake casting calls and not to trust them.

Taking to its X timeline, Neelam Productions issued a clarification. It wrote, "Beware of FAKE AUDITION CALLS in the name of Neelam Productions. Please check for casting calls and audition alerts only from our official social handles. Thank you!"

It also shared a poster that read, "FAKE AUDITION ALERT! Neelam Productions. It has come to our attention that numerous Audition calls/posters are being circulated in the name of Neelam Productions. We would like to declare that these AUDITION CALLS ARE FAKE AND NOT TO TRUST THEM. Any Audition/Casting related posters will be shared through our official handles mentioned below. Announcements and Audition Calls made through external sources are fraudulent. Thank you!Instagram - @neelam_productions Twitter - @officialneelam "

--IANS

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