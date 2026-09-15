Sir Elton John pays tribute to late designer Bob Mackie: His costumes were works of art

Los Angeles, Sep 15 (IANS) Music legend Sir Elton John has paid an ode to the costume designer Bob Mackie after his demise. The singer-songwriter called him "one of the most legendary designers ever in Hollywood".

The late fashion icon passed away on Monday at the age of 87 from pneumonia, after wearing items like the crystal-covered Dodgers uniform for his gigs at the stadium in 1975.

Elton John took to his Instagram, and penned a long note for the late legend. He wrote, "I’m so sad to hear of @bobmackie’s passing. Every time I put something on that Bob made, I felt very, very special. His costumes were works of art, and he will go down as one of the most legendary designers ever in Hollywood”.

He further mentioned, “Bob had extraordinary vision and the workmanship was unreal. I don’t think I ever wore a Bob Mackie outfit and had anything fall off, not a sequin or a rhinestone or anything. His clothes were made so beautifully. He loved glamour like I love glamour, but more than anything, we shared the same sense of humour and had so much fun together”.

“In a sea of ego, he seemed to have none. One of the most courteous, incredible people I ever had the pleasure of working with”, he added.

Mackie is best known for his collaborations with Cher, while he dressed everyone from Tina Turner, Barbra Streisand and Diana Ross to Liza Minnelli and Miley Cyrus.

He also designed costumes for television, film and Broadway, earning multiple Emmy Awards and an Academy Award nomination. Often called the “designer to the stars”, his work transformed celebrity fashion into spectacle and helped define the visual language of entertainment for decades.

--IANS

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