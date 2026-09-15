Chinese weapons transfer to Iran through Pakistan cast doubts on Islamabad's role

Ottawa, Sep 15 (IANS) Pakistan’s claim of being an “honest broker” has been further undermined throughout the US-Iran war by a series of actions that starkly contradict its self-appointed image as a peacemaker, a report has highlighted.

Citing the latest reports, Canada-based 'Geopolitical Monitor' stated that the transit of Chinese weapons through Pakistan to Iran should prompt Washington to reassess Islamabad’s carefully cultivated image as a neutral mediator in the Iran war.

“The alleged transfer, involving between 300 and 400 Chinese air-defence systems worth up to $70 million, is merely the latest in a series of developments that cast serious doubt on Pakistan’s claim to impartiality. Islamabad’s self-proclaimed role as a “peacemaker among the nations of the world” was already difficult to reconcile with its own regional security commitments and recent tensions with Tehran, long before hostilities erupted in the Middle East. This is without mentioning Pakistan’s own conflict with neighboring Afghanistan,” the report detailed.

“Acting as a conduit for Chinese arms shipments to Iran, however, represents the clearest and most significant contradiction yet. Not only does such assistance bolster Iran’s military capabilities, but it also helps to prolong the very war that Pakistan’s political and military leaders insist they are working to end,” it stated.

The report noted that Pakistan was seeking to broker a ceasefire even as it reportedly allowed Iranian military aircraft to shelter at Pakistani Air Force Base Nur Khan. Islamabad denied the allegation, insisting that the aircraft were transporting diplomatic personnel involved in peace negotiations with the United States, but the explanation remains questionable.

“After all, for Iran, relocating military aircraft to neighboring countries appears a tried and tested means of shielding valuable military hardware from US and Israeli strikes, having also moved aircraft to Afghanistan before the war precisely for this purpose,” it added.

According to the report, Pakistan’s role in facilitating Chinese weapons transfers to Iran is the strongest contradiction yet of Islamabad’s claim to be a peacemaker.

Iran’s deal with China is its largest known effort to acquire weapons and replenish its stockpiles since the war began, indicating that the Islamic Republic is preparing for a prolonged conflict rather than an imminent settlement.

At the same time, Islamabad has sought an additional $10 billion in assistance from Washington in exchange for its peace-making efforts, even though those efforts have failed to deliver a long-term settlement, it mentioned.

“Pakistani officials officially requested the funds from the US Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Fund (ESF), which has been used previously to support strategic allies, such as Argentina, in the past. The promise of political and economic gain has therefore been the driving motivation behind Pakistan’s actions in the past few months, rather than a commitment to securing regional stability,” the report stated.

“This, coupled with its continued assistance to Tehran, limited diplomatic capabilities, and subservience to Beijing, underscores the reality that securing a credible and lasting peace cannot be a task entrusted to Islamabad,” it noted.

-- IANS

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