Laura Wolvaardt equals Smriti Mandhana’s record for most international hundreds

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt has put herself alongside Smriti Mandhana at the summit of the century chart of women’s international cricket, producing a record-breaking 126 not out to power the Proteas women to an unassailable 3-0 series lead over Zimbabwe.

The Proteas skipper’s extraordinary innings in the third T20I was her fourth hundred in the format and the 18th century of her international career, taking her level with India’s Mandhana for the most hundreds in women’s cricket.

Wolvaardt needed only 62 deliveries to reach 126, striking at a remarkable 203.22. Her assault on the Zimbabwe bowling attack featured 16 fours and four sixes, while the unbeaten effort also rewrote the South African record books.

The 27-year-old surpassed her own previous T20I best of 115 not out, scored against Ireland in December last year. More significantly, she went past Shandre Fritz’s unbeaten 116 against the Netherlands in 2010 to claim the highest individual T20I score by a South African woman.

It was a performance that turned an already dominant series into a personal landmark for Wolvaardt, who was named Player of the Match after carrying South Africa to 200/1.

The skipper found valuable support at the other end from Karabo Meso, with the wicketkeeper-batter completing an unbeaten 50 from 51 balls. Together, the pair ensured South Africa had a formidable total to defend.

Zimbabwe’s response never threatened to match the tempo set by Wolvaardt. The hosts were reduced to 29/4 during the powerplay and slipped further to 35/6 after losing two more wickets in the next two overs.

Annerie Dercksen then added another milestone to South Africa’s evening, claiming her maiden five-wicket haul in T20Is. Her 5/15 helped complete Zimbabwe’s collapse as the hosts were dismissed for 120, handing the Proteas an 80-run victory.

Michelle Mavunga offered Zimbabwe some resistance with a 23-ball 41, while Nyasha Gwanzura made 28. Christine Mutasa and Loryn Phiri contributed 19 and 14 respectively, but the damage had already been done.

Dercksen was backed by Eliz-Mari Marx, Seshnie Naidu, Luyanda Nzuza and Ayanda Hlubi, who took a wicket apiece.

The result continued South Africa’s commanding start to the five-match series. They won the opening T20I after bowling Zimbabwe out for 116 and chasing the target in 13.1 overs before claiming the second match by 64 runs.

The fourth T20I will be played on September 17.

--IANS

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