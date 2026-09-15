Laporta hails Camp Nou selection for 2029 Champions League final

Madrid, Sep 15 (IANS) FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has welcomed UEFA's decision on Tuesday to select Camp Nou as the venue for the 2029 Champions League final.

UEFA decided on the stadium still undergoing redevelopment work. Once the project is completed, Camp Nou is expected to have a capacity of 105,000. "It is a source of immense pride for FC Barcelona and for all Barcelona fans," Laporta said on the club's website.

Laporta added that the decision to award Camp Nou the 2029 final was "also international recognition for the new Camp Nou, cementing its status as a world-class stadium at the forefront of experience, technology, connectivity, accessibility, and services."

Camp Nou has hosted European club football's showpiece final twice before. AC Milan beat Steaua Bucharest 4-0 in 1989, while Manchester United scored twice in stoppage time to come from behind and beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the 1999 final, reports Xinhua.

UEFA's decision comes as Camp Nou is also considered a potential venue for the 2030 FIFA World Cup final. The tournament will be staged primarily in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with Camp Nou's planned capacity exceeding that of the Santiago Bernabéu by more than 20,000.

The 2028 final will be played at the Munich Football Arena, while the 2029 edition will take place at Camp Nou in Barcelona, bringing the biggest match in European club football back to the iconic Catalan stadium.

Munich’s stadium has considerable experience of hosting major Champions League occasions. It staged the final in 2012 and again in 2025, while the 2028 edition will give the venue another opportunity to welcome Europe’s top clubs.

UEFA has also finalised the venues for the finals of its other major club competitions for 2028 and 2029.

The 2028 Women’s Champions League final will be held at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in France, with Cardiff’s National Stadium of Wales selected for the 2029 final.

The 2028 Europa League final will be staged at the National Arena in Bucharest, while Belgrade’s National Stadium in Serbia will host the 2029 edition.

The Conference League finals will be played at Juventus Stadium in Turin in 2028 and Budapest’s Puskas Arena in 2029.

--IANS

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