Abhay Verma bats for military conscription in India

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actor Abhay Verma, who essays the role of Wing Commander Rajpal Singh Dhaliwal in the recently released streaming series 'Operation Safed Sagar', feels that military conscription should be enforced in India.

The actor spoke with IANS following the release of the show, and said the it’s imperative to have the conscription as it will make the countrymen aware of the nation that we live in.

When asked if military conscription should be enforced, he said, “I think so. Not for any other reason but to understand the country that you live in. And, it's our right to understand that. It's not a necessity just to become something or like a lesson that you have to learn but as a responsibility”.

He told IANS, “We have different types of terrains, great soils that give us really good crops so that we can eat. We have so many languages, cultures and traditions which people come from outside to experience. But we sometimes fail as citizens, and we go outside. India is a great place to be in. Just sit in a temple, and listen to aarti, go to Vaishno Devi, see the Shraddha of people or just go to Lakshadweep to experience the beauty over there. Go to mountains, the Northeast just to see the culture”.

“I really cannot tell you how blessed we are to be a part of this country. So just for that reason, and nothing else, the conscription should be enforced”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ has received a good response from the audience. ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ was a combined arms operation by the Indian Air Force, supporting elements of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil war that was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the Pakistani Army from vacated Indian Positions in the Kargil sector along the Line of Control.

It was the first large-scale use of airpower in the Jammu and Kashmir region since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Earlier, the actor had shared that knowing about the eponymous operation by the Indian Air Force has humbled him, and has led to germination of a sense of gratitude in his personality. ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

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