September 15, 2026 10:47 PM हिंदी

India, South Africa highlight close and longstanding parliamentary ties

India, South Africa highlight close and longstanding parliamentary ties

Cape Town, Sep 15 (IANS) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh met South African Parliament's Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, highlighting the close and longstanding parliamentary ties, the High Commission of India in South Africa said on Tuesday.

“The Hon’ble Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Shri Harivansh Narayan Singh, called on Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Parliament of South Africa, on the sidelines of the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Cape Town,” the High Commission said on X.

“The interaction highlighted the close and longstanding parliamentary ties between India and South Africa, and the importance of strengthening cooperation and exchanges between the two legislatures,” it added.

A Rajya Sabha delegation led by Deputy Chairman Singh arrived in Cape Town on Monday.

“High Commissioner of India to South Africa H.E. Shri Prabhat Kumar and Consul General of India in Cape Town, Ms Ruby Jaspreet, received Hon’ble Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Harivansh Narayan Singh and Rajya Sabha Delegation at Cape Town International Airport,” the High Commission said on X.

“The delegation is visiting Cape Town, South Africa, to attend the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, being held from 13-19 September 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre,” it added.

On Saturday, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta also travelled to Cape Town for the conference. Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Mohan Singh Bisht, will also attend the event.

Hosted by the Parliament of South Africa and the CPA South Africa Branch, the Conference is being organised under the overarching theme, “Strengthening International Law and Parliamentary Democracy in a Changing World Order: Commonwealth Leadership.”

The conference will bring together Speakers, Presiding Officers, Parliamentarians and parliamentary officials from across the Commonwealth to deliberate on contemporary challenges confronting democratic legislatures and explore ways to strengthen parliamentary democracy and international cooperation.

--IANS

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